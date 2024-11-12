Metabolon Services Used in Pioneering Multiomic Research on Brain Metabolism and Neurodegenerative Disorders

Ground-breaking investigation leverages Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel for metabolite genome-wide association study (MGWAS) for cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and brain metabolite levels as they pertain to neurodegenerative disorders

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, announced its Global Discovery Panel™ was selected for a ground-breaking study, published in Nature Genetics, by Dr. Cruchaga at the Neurogenomics and Informatics Center Washington University School of Medicine at St. Louis and a host of collaborating researchers about brain metabolism and neurodegenerative diseases.

Neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease affect millions of people worldwide. Alzheimer's disease impacts an estimated 50 million people globally, and approximately 10 million new cases of dementia are diagnosed each year. The global cost of Alzheimer's and other dementias is estimated to be over $1 trillion annually, a number expected to double by 2030 as the world's population ages.

Carlos Cruchaga and his team of researchers generated samples collected at the Knight Alzheimer Disease Research Center (Knight ADRC) and other studies in a pioneering multiomic investigation that leveraged advanced genomic and metabolomic research technologies. These analyses not only identified metabolites associated with several neurodegenerative diseases, but also identified those that are part of causal disease pathways and are druggable targets. This study organizes the largest CSF cohort ever examined, as CSF makes a useful proxy for understanding brain metabolism. Metabolon was chosen to provide in-depth metabolomic analysis due to the size and diversity of Metabolon's industry-leading metabolite library and Metabolon's high-capacity platform, which can process and analyze thousands of samples in a matter of weeks.

"Our study identified novel genetic associations for metabolites through CSF and brain metabolomics. Then, we applied novel and powerful statistical approaches to metabolite levels and to traits and diseases, expanding our understanding of health and disease," said Carlos Cruchaga, Professor of Psychiatry at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. "This research will potentially lead to new treatments, as well as more accurate tests to determine the potential for and onset of various neurodegenerative disorders. Metabolon's industry-leading research capabilities provided a crucial lynchpin in unlocking these novel insights."

"Understanding biological systems requires considering all factors influencing phenotype—genetics, diet, environment, disease, drug exposure, and the microbiome—as each alters metabolite levels," said Annie Evans, Senior Director and Head of Core Research. "As a definitive representation of phenotype, metabolomics completes multiomics research solutions by linking gene expression with metabolite function, enhancing researcher confidence in identifying molecular entities and important biochemical pathways."

For more information, please visit:

Global Discovery Panel: https://www.metabolon.com/resources/ebooks/global-panel/

https://www.metabolon.com/resources/ebooks/global-panel/ Genetic architecture of cerebrospinal fluid and brain metabolite levels and the genetic colocalization of metabolites with human traits : https://www.nature.com/articles/s41588-024-01973-7

: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41588-024-01973-7 Guide to Multiomics: https://www.metabolon.com/resources/ebooks/guide-to-multiomics/

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research and complement other 'omics' technologies. With more than 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 3,500+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015, CLIA, and CAP certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is powered by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable multiomics solutions, including metabolomics and lipidomics, that support customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic and external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers, enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

SOURCE Metabolon, Inc.

Sean Iverson, VP, Global Marketing, [email protected]