Metabolon Expands Inflammation Portfolio with Targeted Panels for Cannabinoids, Sphingolipids, and Lipid Mediators of Inflammation

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, today announced a significant expansion of its Inflammation Portfolio with the launch of new Targeted Panels studying Cannabinoids, Sphingolipids, and Lipid Mediators of Inflammation. The Portfolio also includes the recently launched Oxysterols Targeted Panel. Metabolon's Inflammation Portfolio detects and provides deeper insights into a wide range of known bioactive mediators of inflammation for the prediction, early detection, and monitoring of disease states, including chronic pain, neuro-inflammatory disease, neurodegeneration, and cardiovascular diseases.

"Metabolomics is key to understanding the complex interplay between inflammation and disease, offering a holistic view of the metabolic changes that occur within an organism," said Rangaprasad (Ranga) Sarangarajan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Metabolon. "Our newly developed Cannabinoids, Sphingolipids, and Lipid Mediators of Inflammation Targeted Panels utilize the power of metabolomics to unlock new insights and treatments for inflammatory conditions to get closer to understanding and combating many major diseases."

Endocannabinoids are endogenous lipid-based neurotransmitters that bind to cannabinoid receptors (CBRs). They are produced naturally by the human body and regulate a wide range of physiological and cognitive processes, including fertility, pregnancy, pre-and postnatal development, motor control, appetite, food intake, pain sensation, mood, memory acquisition, and learning. Disorders of the endocannabinoid system are related to several neuro-inflammatory diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, and multiple sclerosis. The Metabolon Cannabinoid Targeted Panel measures 31 cannabinoids and provides insight into the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids in key disease states such as chronic pain and neuro-inflammatory disease.

Sphingolipids are a class of lipids linked to inflammatory disease states, including neurodegeneration and cardiovascular diseases. The Metabolon Sphingolipid Targeted Panel measures changes in 61 lipid species across five lipid classes with strong links to inflammation. It detects known bioactive mediators of inflammation enabling insights into key disease areas such as cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, dermatitis, and more.

Lipid mediators of inflammation are a group of molecules involved in immune response and inflammation. They are derived from the breakdown of fatty acids and play a role in a variety of functions, including the regulation of blood flow and the modulation of pain and swelling. The balanced production and regulation of lipid mediators of inflammation are important for maintaining normal immune function and preventing chronic inflammation. The Metabolon Lipid Mediators of Inflammation Targeted Panel detects 58 analytes associated with metabolic consequences of widespread inflammatory disease to identify biomarkers and their quantitative changes.

