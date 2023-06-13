Metabolon Announces Three Oral Presentations and Two Poster Presentations at the 2023 Metabolomics Society Annual Conference

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 13, 2023 /CNW/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions that advance a wide variety of research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, today announced three oral presentations and two poster presentations at the 2023 Metabolomics Society annual conference taking place June 18-22 in Niagara Falls, Canada.

"We are honored to present at the Metabolomics Society annual conference. This gathering of esteemed scientists, researchers, and industry professionals provides an invaluable platform for sharing knowledge and driving advancements in the field of metabolomics," said Rangaprasad "Ranga" Sarangarajan, Chief Scientific Officer at Metabolon.

Metabolon's presentations include:

Oral Presentations

"The Molecular Human" by Anna Halama , Tuesday, June 20 , 12:20 – 1:20 PM ET : In-depth multi-omic phenotyping can provide a molecular understanding of complex physiological processes and their pathologies. However, with many technologies and platforms available, questions arise as to the choice of platform, platform complementarity, how to integrate the disparate and complex data sets once they have been captured, as well as how to visualize and present the results outcomes. The presentation reports on one of the most deeply phenotyped cohort studies to date: the Qatar Metabolomics Study of Diabetes.





In-depth multi-omic phenotyping can provide a molecular understanding of complex physiological processes and their pathologies. However, with many technologies and platforms available, questions arise as to the choice of platform, platform complementarity, how to integrate the disparate and complex data sets once they have been captured, as well as how to visualize and present the results outcomes. The presentation reports on one of the most deeply phenotyped cohort studies to date: the Qatar Metabolomics Study of Diabetes. "Small molecules, big insights: Delivering the full potential of Metabolomics" by Annie Evans , Tuesday, June 20 at 4:15 PM ET : With 10,000+ projects, 3,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015 and CLIA certifications, Metabolon is an accomplished leader in metabolomics. The presentation will highlight Metabolon's analytical capabilities, ranging from broad to targeted, as well as how Metabolon's services are applicable across diverse areas of research in discovery biology, pharmaceutical R&D, clinical trials, nutrition, bioprocessing, and cell culture science.





: With 10,000+ projects, 3,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015 and CLIA certifications, Metabolon is an accomplished leader in metabolomics. The presentation will highlight Metabolon's analytical capabilities, ranging from broad to targeted, as well as how Metabolon's services are applicable across diverse areas of research in discovery biology, pharmaceutical R&D, clinical trials, nutrition, bioprocessing, and cell culture science. "Please, Tell Us What You Did: A literature review on the use of pooled quality control samples and associated disparity of reporting practices within the untargeted metabolomics community" by Annie Evans , Wednesday, June 21 , 10:15 - 12:00 PM ET : Interest in metabolomics research has grown significantly, leading to many investigators generating data and publishing their findings. Since 2017, the metabolomics Quality Assurance and Quality Control Consortium (mQACC) has been committed to educating the community on the importance of quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC) practices. The presentation will highlight findings from the literature review of the use of process QCs (pQCs), as well as reporting standards from a 2022 mQACC publication to promote and enable more consistent reporting within the metabolomics community.

Poster Presentations

"Performance of a novel LC-MS/MS panel to measure phytocannabinoids and endocannabinoids in cannabis users" by Michael Fath , Monday, June 19 and Tuesday, June 20 from 5:15 – 6:45 PM , Paper #1074: The endocannabinoid system (ECS) is involved in influencing a wide range of physiological processes, including nociception, inflammation, appetite, mood, memory, immune function, and locomotion. Dysregulation of the ECS has been implicated in the etiology of, and potential treatment for, a number of diseases and conditions affecting those processes. A targeted metabolomics panel has been developed that enables the simultaneous absolute quantification of 11 endocannabinoids and 15 phytocannabinoids and 5 associated metabolites from human plasma.





The endocannabinoid system (ECS) is involved in influencing a wide range of physiological processes, including nociception, inflammation, appetite, mood, memory, immune function, and locomotion. Dysregulation of the ECS has been implicated in the etiology of, and potential treatment for, a number of diseases and conditions affecting those processes. A targeted metabolomics panel has been developed that enables the simultaneous absolute quantification of 11 endocannabinoids and 15 phytocannabinoids and 5 associated metabolites from human plasma. Advances in Targeted and Untargeted Metabolomics by Michael Fath , Natasa Giallourou, and Heino Heyman , available during all general poster sessions, Paper #729: Metabolon's flagship service, the Global Discovery Panel, provides identification of up to 5,400 metabolites. In the past year, Metabolon has launched a wide range of new targeted metabolomics panels that provide absolute quantification for important research areas. These include panels that measure: oxysterols, sphingolipids, lipid mediators of inflammation, diabetes research markers, cannabinoids, bile acids, and short chain fatty acids.

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research. Over 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 3,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015 and CLIA certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is enabled by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable metabolomics and lipidomics solutions supporting customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only 'omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic as well as external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

SOURCE Metabolon, Inc.

For further information: [email protected], Eliza Bamonti, Director, Public Relations