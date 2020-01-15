Meta Growth Provides Update on Sale of Medical Cannabis Clinics Division

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - National Access Cannabis Corp. (TSXV: META) d/b/a Meta Growth ("Meta Growth", "META" or the "Company"), Canada's largest publicly traded recreational cannabis retailer by revenue1, announces the transaction originally announced on November 1, 2019 will not be proceeding, and that the agreement to sell META's medical cannabis clinics division to Evergreen Pacific Insurance Corporation has been terminated effective immediately.

"META's focus remains on maintaining a leadership position within the retail recreational cannabis industry and we are committed to finding the right home for our established medical clinics division. We are confident that a transaction which is beneficial to our employees, clients, and shareholders will occur in the future," said Mark Goliger, CEO of Meta Growth.

About Meta Growth

Meta Growth is a leader in secure, safe and responsible access to legal recreational cannabis in Canada. Through its Canada-wide network of Meta Cannabis Co.™, Meta Cannabis Supply Co.™ and NewLeaf Cannabis™ recreational cannabis retail stores, Meta Growth enables the public to gain knowledgeable access to Canada's network of authorized Licensed Producers of cannabis. National Access Cannabis d/b/a Meta Growth is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSXV: META).

Cautionary Statements

