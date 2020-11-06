Meta Growth Preserves Ability to Satisfy Interest Payment in Common Shares

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - As previously reported by Meta Growth Corp. (TSXV: META) ("Meta Growth", "META" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian recreational cannabis retailer, it is expected that, subject to receipt of regulatory and other approvals, the proposed business combination pursuant to which High Tide Inc. ("High Tide") will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of META by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement"), will be completed on or before the end of November, 2020.

Pursuant to the terms of the convertible debenture indenture (the "Debenture Indenture") made as of November 23, 2018, between the Company and TSX Trust Company, as trustee (the "Trustee"), META has a semi-annual interest payment of $846,000 due and payable on November 30, 2020 (the "Current Interest Obligation") owing to the holders of the 8.0% convertible secured senior debentures ("Debentureholders") issued pursuant to the Debenture Indenture. With the expectation that the Plan of Arrangement will be completed prior to the Current Interest Obligation, the Company has provided notice to the registered Debentureholders, as required pursuant to the terms of the Debenture Indenture, to allow High Tide the option, at its choosing, to satisfy the entirety of the Current Interest Obligation by the delivery of common shares.

In accordance with terms of the Debenture Indenture, the common shares would be payable to the registered Debentureholders appearing on the registers marked by the Trustee at the close of business on November 23, 2020, being the fifth business day prior to the applicable interest payment date. No fractional common shares would be issued in satisfaction of the Current Interest Obligation.

The Company reserves the right to withdraw (in whole or in part) its election to satisfy the Current Interest Obligation by the delivery of common shares, at any time prior to the consummation of the delivery of the common shares to the Debentureholders on November 30, 2020.

Neither META or High Tide common shares have or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Act.

About Meta Growth

META is a leader in secure, safe and responsible access to legal recreational cannabis in Canada. Through its Canada-wide network of Meta Cannabis Co.™, Meta Cannabis Supply Co.™ and NewLeaf Cannabis™ recreational cannabis retail stores, Meta Growth enables the public to gain knowledgeable access to Canada's network of authorized Licensed Producers of cannabis. META is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSXV: META).

