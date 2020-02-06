Meta Growth Closes $10 Million Bought Deal Financing and Begins Expansion in Ontario With First Meta Branded Store Now Open

The Offering was led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., as lead underwriter and sole book runner, and included Desjardins Capital Markets (collectively, the "Underwriters"). The Offering was comprised of the issuance of 45,454,600 units of the Company ("Units"), at a price of $0.22 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company, and one common share purchase warrant to purchase a common share at a price of $0.29 for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund its Ontario retail expansion strategy.

"Earlier this week, we opened our first META branded store in Ontario at 378 Yonge Street in downtown Toronto," said Mark Goliger, CEO of Meta Growth. "Feedback to date has been resoundingly positive. We continue to expand in Ontario, with construction of our second META branded store located in Kitchener expected to be completed within the next few weeks. We are eager to put the proceeds from this financing to work in the Ontario market where our goal is to obtain a first-mover advantage by reaching the maximum number of stores available per operator as quickly as possible."

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Meta Growth

Meta Growth is a leader in secure, safe and responsible access to legal recreational cannabis in Canada. Through its Canada-wide network of Meta Cannabis Co.™, Meta Cannabis Supply Co.™ and NewLeaf Cannabis™ recreational cannabis retail stores, Meta Growth enables the public to gain knowledgeable access to Canada's network of authorized Licensed Producers of cannabis. National Access Cannabis d/b/a Meta Growth is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSXV: META).

For more information on Meta Growth, visit:

metagrowth.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the opening of cannabis retail stores in Ontario, including the timing of submission of related applications. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those that are currently contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, risks relating to receipt of Retail Store Authorizations Ontario cannabis retail stores; the ability of the Company to submit additional store authorization applications and receipt of related Retail Store Authorizations; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties; the delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals and the recreational cannabis industry in Canada generally. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

1 New Cannabis Ventures, Public Cannabis Company Revenue & Income Tracker. Largest Canadian publicly traded cannabis retailer by revenue.

SOURCE National Access Cannabis Corp d/b/a Meta Growth

For further information: Meta Growth: Mark Goliger, Chief Executive Officer, Meta Growth, Tel: 647-689-6382, [email protected]; Media Inquiries: Jessica Patriquin, Tel: 416-640-5525 x 230, Cell: 416-995-8496, [email protected]

Related Links

www.metagrowth.com

