Meta Growth Announces Toronto Retail Cannabis Store with Cannabis Lottery Winner

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - National Access Cannabis Corp. (TSXV: META) d/b/a Meta Growth ("Meta Growth", "META" or the "Company"), Canada's largest publicly traded recreational cannabis retailer by revenue1, today announced that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with one of the winners of the Ontario cannabis store lottery for an anticipated new Toronto cannabis retail location.

The winner of the lottery, 11522302 Canada Inc., submitted 378 Yonge Street in downtown Toronto as the store location. Pending regulatory approval by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario ("AGCO"), the retail location will be independently owned and operated by 11522302 Canada Inc, and pursuant to the Agreement, Meta Growth will act as a consulting partner and service provider to support the store's operations. This location has now commenced a mandatory 15-day public notice period which serves to notify the public that an application has been submitted for a cannabis retail store at that location.

"With today's announcement, the newly refined META brand is set to launch in Ontario – a solid first step to spark our expansion across the province," said Mark Goliger, CEO of Meta Growth. "This premium real estate location will introduce a high volume of customers to the META brand. Through our agreement with the owner, we plan to make this site one of the top performing stores in the country."

"The new META store on Yonge Street is exciting for us," the store's owner said in a statement. "We are working with META because of its experience managing multiple cannabis retail outlets across several provinces, as well as its cannabis product and service expertise and the stunning retail design of its stores. We look forward to our store standing out in this competitive cannabis market."

New Meta Cannabis Co. Retail Brand and Store Design

The registered retail banner for the store is Meta Cannabis Co. 378 Yonge, which will be the first store to be opened under the new redesigned Meta Cannabis Co. brand and retail design developed by META, for the future roll out of the national retail chain. The new retail space concept is multidimensional and is designed to be a cool and comfortable environment, which is all about vibe and customer experience. The new Meta Cannabis Co. logo design has been redesigned to be a multidimensional wordmark, which represents vibe, cannabis culture, being introspective and going beyond.

Meta Growth National Cannabis Retail Network

Meta Growth currently has 36 licences and 34 operating stores in its network, either owned or with partnership interest, in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia. Ten of those locations are Meta Cannabis Supply Co. stores, 25 of those locations are NewLeaf Cannabis stores and one is a joint venture location named Sicamous Trading Company. The Company plans to have a network of 90 operating stores by the end of 2020, in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia, pending provincial regulatory approvals.

About Meta Growth

With a portfolio of 36 licensed retail locations in its nationwide network, Meta Growth is a leader in secure, safe and responsible access to legal recreational cannabis in Canada. Through its Canada-wide network of Meta Cannabis Co.™, Meta Cannabis Supply Co.™ and NewLeaf Cannabis™ recreational cannabis retail stores, Meta Growth enables the public to gain knowledgeable access to Canada's network of authorized Licensed Producers of cannabis. National Access Cannabis d/b/a Meta Growth is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSXV: META).

