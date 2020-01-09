Meta Growth Announces Kitchener Retail Store with Ontario Cannabis Lottery Winner

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - National Access Cannabis Corp. (TSXV: META) d/b/a Meta Growth ("Meta Growth", "META" or the "Company"), Canada's largest publicly traded recreational cannabis retailer by revenue1, today announced that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with Patricia Gertrude Donnelly, one of the winners of the Ontario cannabis store lottery, relating to a new Kitchener cannabis retail location. META anticipates that this will be the first legal cannabis store to open in Kitchener, Ontario.

The winner submitted 589 Fairway Road South in Kitchener as the store location. Pending regulatory approval by the AGCO, and pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the retail location will be independently owned and operated by the winner, with Meta Growth acting as a consulting partner and service provider, for a 5-year term, to support the store's operations.

"The Kitchener store is an opportunity to introduce the city's cannabis consumers to the new Meta Cannabis Co. brand," said Mark Goliger, CEO of Meta Growth. "With our first to market advantage in the region, combined with our newly announced Toronto META location, we have a solid foundation for a successful rollout of META stores across the province."

"Opening the first licensed cannabis store in Kitchener is an exciting launch for us and the customers in the area", said Patricia Gertrude Donnelly, the Ontario cannabis lottery winner. "We look forward to working with META based on their ability to launch and operate in new markets as well as across several provinces, coupled with a beautiful and efficient retail design in their Meta Cannabis Co. stores."

The Kitchener location will be the second retail store in Ontario that the Company has announced under the Meta Cannabis Co. banner. This announcement follows the December 19, 2019 announcement that META had entered into an agreement with a winner of the Ontario cannabis lottery for a store in Toronto.

New Meta Cannabis Co. Retail Brand and Store Design

The registered retail store name is Meta Cannabis Co. Fairway. It is the second store under the Company's newly redesigned national retail banner. The new space concept is designed to be a cool and comfortable environment that is all about customer experience. The new logo design has also evolved into a multidimensional word mark which represents vibe, cannabis culture, being introspective and going beyond.

Meta Growth National Cannabis Retail Network

Meta Growth currently has 36 licenses and 34 operating stores in its nationwide network (either owned or in partnership) in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia. Ten of the locations are Meta Cannabis Supply Co. stores, 25 are NewLeaf Cannabis stores and one is a joint venture named Sicamous Trading Company. The Company plans to have a network of 90 operating stores in five provinces including Ontario by the end of 2020, pending provincial regulatory approvals.

About Meta Growth

Meta Growth is a leader in secure, safe and responsible access to legal recreational cannabis in Canada. Through its Canada-wide network of Meta Cannabis Co.™, Meta Cannabis Supply Co.™ and NewLeaf Cannabis™ recreational cannabis retail stores, Meta Growth enables the public to gain knowledgeable access to Canada's network of authorized Licensed Producers of cannabis. National Access Cannabis d/b/a Meta Growth is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSXV: META).

