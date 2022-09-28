REGINA, SK, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, I had the opportunity to meet with the people of the James Smith Cree Nation in the aftermath of the recent attacks on their community. As we spoke, I shared in their grief. No one should have to mourn a loved one taken too soon by such unimaginable means.

I also witnessed their resilience and their strength as they come together to hold each other up and bear the weight of this tragedy.

Let us never forget the people we lost. Each one carried their own stories: stories of bravery against brutality, of protective mothers and caring fathers, of people devoted to helping others. Healing from this will take time, and it will follow its own path.

To the families and friends of those injured and of those who lost their lives in the attacks, please know we stand with you all during this difficult time. We will not forget. And thank you to the Elders, traditional healers, first responders, healthcare and mental healthcare providers, community members and members of the RCMP who have shown professionalism and dedication to the community.

Mary Simon

