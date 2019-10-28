Mesirow Financial Investment Banking Deepens Presence in Europe with Hire of London-based Managing Director, David DiMatteo

CHICAGO and LONDON, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ -- Mesirow Financial is pleased to announce the expansion of its M&A practice in Europe which is based out the firm's existing London office. This new platform will be led by David DiMatteo who has joined Mesirow's Investment Banking group as a managing director based in London. David's work will align closely with Mesirow's existing core sectors. He will leverage his cross-border experience, deep M&A expertise and long-standing relationships to bolster Mesirow Financial's leading middle-market advisory platform and drive the firm's increasingly cross-border deal flow.

Mr. DiMatteo joins Mesirow Financial after spending several years as a senior banker with ING's investment banking practice, where he provided merger and acquisition advisory services to clients across Europe in many of Mesirow's existing core sectors. Over the course of his 20-year investment banking career, David has also worked as a leveraged finance banker, with significant cross-border experience in valuation and corporate governance for both private and public companies.

"David is a highly-experienced investment banker who will serve as an important addition to our global team," said Brian Price, president and chief operating officer of Mesirow Financial Investment Banking. "His significant experience and in-depth knowledge of the European market complements our existing team and will enable us to foster new relationships and bolster our presence as one of the leading middle-market advisors in the industry."

Mr. DiMatteo commented, "I am excited to join Mesirow Financial's investment banking group and, in particular, to lead the team's growth plans in Europe. Mesirow's establishment of an M&A platform in Europe is a natural progression of the firm's excellent reputation for client service, sector expertise and ability to execute cross-border deals. I look forward to contributing to the team's continued growth."

Mr. DiMatteo earned an MBA from the FW Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College and holds a BSc from Providence College. David speaks fluent French, German and Dutch, and has intermediate level skills in Spanish and Norwegian.

About Mesirow Financial Investment Banking

Mesirow Financial Investment Banking focuses exclusively on middle-market transactions and serves established middle-market companies and large corporations, both public and private, in merger & acquisition advisory, debt advisory, restructuring and special situations, fairness and solvency opinions, board of directors advisory and special committee representation. Our practice combines rich industry knowledge and long-standing relationships with expert advisory services in the middle market, and our full range of services allows us to serve clients at any stage of their business. For more information, please visit mesirowfinancial.com/investmentbanking.

About Mesirow Financial

Mesirow Financial is an independent, employee-owned firm founded in 1937. As specialists in investment, risk management and advisory services, we are committed to helping our institutional, corporate and individual clients achieve their objectives. Our professionals are inspired by an entrepreneurial desire to develop tailored solutions designed to deliver measurable results. To learn more, please visit mesirowfinancial.com.

CONTACT:

mediainquires@mesirowfinancial.com

SOURCE Mesirow Financial

Related Links

mesirowfinancial.com

