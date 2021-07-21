Mesirow appoints Larry D. Richman to firm's Board of Directors

"For more than 30 years, Larry Richman has impressed me with his sound business judgment, his understanding of specialized financial markets, and an unwavering commitment to community and education," said Richard S. Price, Chairman and CEO of Mesirow . "The addition of an external director of Larry's caliber is value additive and will assist our board in assessing new strategic business growth opportunities as we build off the strength of one of the most successful fiscal years in our firm's 84-year history. On behalf of Mesirow, I welcome Larry to the board. I am confident we will benefit from his diverse business perspectives, financial acumen, and passion for improving society."

"I have long admired Mesirow's client-centric, community-oriented approach and its entrepreneurial culture as a Chicago-based firm with a global reach," said Larry D. Richman, Director, Mesirow. "The firm further distinguishes itself through the complementary nature of its differentiated, specialized financial services offerings, which create valuable synergies on behalf of the firm's clients. I look forward to helping the Mesirow board chart the pathways for growth."

Larry D. Richman Bio

Richman is the past Chair, U.S. Region, CIBC Bank USA, a role in which he focused on developing client relationships, fostering community engagement, and mentoring team members. He previously served as Senior Executive Vice President, Group Head, CIBC U.S. Region, and President and Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Bank USA. He joined CIBC following its June 2017 acquisition of The PrivateBank, where he served as President and CEO. He joined The PrivateBank in November 2007 to drive its strategic transformation into a leading middle-market commercial bank, growing assets from $4 billion in 2007 to more than $20 billion in 2017.

With more than 30 years of business strategy and banking experience, Richman spent most of his career with LaSalle Bank in Chicago, where he rose to President and Chief Executive Officer of LaSalle Bank N.A., and President of LaSalle Bank Midwest. He began his career at American National Bank, joining Exchange National Bank of Chicago in 1981 and serving there until its acquisition by LaSalle.

Richman is on the Dean's Advisory Council at Indiana University's Kelley School of Business, where he earned his MBA. He was inducted into the Academy of Alumni Fellows for the Kelley School of Business in 2006. He is a past Trustee of Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, where he earned his bachelor's degree. Richman was inducted into Bradley's Centurion Society for distinguished alumni in 2017. He also holds an advanced certificate from Stanford University in credit and financial management and is a Lifetime Advisory Board member at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

He is active in multiple civic, philanthropic, and governance activities. He serves as Chair of the board for Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is a board member for the Big Shoulders Fund, Museum of Science and Industry, Western Golf Association, and The Executives' Club of Chicago. He is a member of the Commercial Club of Chicago and its Civic Committee, and the Bankers Club of Chicago. He is currently President of The Chicago Club and is a member of the Economic Club of Chicago and a past member of its Board of Directors. He is also a past board member of World Business Chicago, an organization created by Mayor Rahm Emanuel to promote the benefits of doing business in the Chicago area to business peers worldwide.

