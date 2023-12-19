Merkle Named a Leader in IDC MarketScapes for Experience Build and Design Services

Everest Names Merkle a Leader in Digital Interactive Experiences Evaluation

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ -- Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, announced that it has been named a Leader in two IDC MarketScape reports for Experience Build and Design Services.

Merkle was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Experience Design Services 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment (doc# US49988123, December 2023) and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Experience Build Services 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49988323, December 2023) . The IDC MarketScapes assess organizations on advisory, design, and technology-enabled implementation activities to create an optimal consumer experience.

"We believe the recognition from the IDC MarketScapes and Everest Group PEAK Matrixes® validates our strategy and the potential of an integrated consultancy that brings together strategy, design, technology, and data to help brands drive true experience-led business transformation," said Pete Stein, global president, Merkle. "We believe the next wave of AI-driven digital disruption requires a partner like Merkle to help brands unlock uncommon value through the seamless integration of data scientists and designers, technologists and strategists, with deep expertise in industry verticals, leading technology platforms, and key domains like loyalty and commerce."

Everest Group designated Merkle as a Leader in the Digital Interactive Experiences (IX) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023, North America and the Digital Interactive Experiences (IX) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023, Europe . The PEAK Matrix® reports are comprehensive evaluations of 26 North American and 21 European digital IX service providers and design agencies on each vendor's capabilities and market impact. In both Matrix reports, Everest Group highlights Merkle's acquisition strategy, partnerships, client work, and proprietary offerings, such as Merkle's global Marketplaces Center of Excellence (CoE) unit.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader by both Everest Group and the IDC MarketScape. We believe these recognitions validate Merkle's commitment to powering the experience economy and enabling brands to deliver holistic, market-leading experiences for their consumers and employees. For our thousands of engineers, designers, strategists and business analysts, delivery professionals, CRM and loyalty experts, and data analysts and scientists, this recognition acknowledges their outstanding work while further fueling our pursuit to be the most trusted experience transformation partner for leading brands globally," said Holden Bale, global head of experience and commerce at Merkle.

These recognitions follow Merkle's recognition as a People's Voice Winner from The Webby Awards for its interactive brain-computer experience platform DEVENIR ; Digital Partner of the Year and gold medals in Digital Transformation, Commerce, and Systems Architecture from the Danish Digital Awards; and Excellence in AI Strategy Consulting from Cypher.

Visit Merkle.com to learn more.

About Merkle

Merkle, a dentsu company, is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in consulting, creative, media, analytics, data, identity, CX/commerce, technology, and loyalty & promotions drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. Merkle has more than 16,000 employees in 30+ countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkle.com .

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

SOURCE Merkle