Merkle Expands Global Footprint in Latin America, Accelerating Clients' Growth Through Experience

Expansion to Latin America enables new global partnerships with leading brands

COLUMBIA, Md., May 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, today announced it is scaling its global footprint in Latin America. Merkle works with the world's leading brands to enable experience transformation resulting in business growth and long-term customer value. Companies in Latin America understand the importance of prioritizing CXM initiatives to deliver on evolving customer expectations.

Merkle's operations in Latin America will be led by Juan Camilo Suarez, CEO CXM and Chief Solutions Officer, dentsu LatAm; John Camilo Velásquez, Business Development Director, Merkle LatAm; and Cristian Figoli, Chief Product Officer, dentsu LatAm.

"There is no better time to bring elevated customer experience solutions to our clients in the region," said Juan Camilo Suarez. "Brands and businesses are future-focused and evolving their CX strategies to boost market position and meet the demands of consumers in an environment rapidly shifting due to technology advancements and generative artificial intelligence."

"As one of the world's leading experience consultancies, we will focus on providing integrated experience, engagement, technology, and solutions that solve for complex business challenges," said John Camilo Velásquez.

Juan Pedro McCormack, CEO of dentsu Latin America, said, "Expanded Merkle operations in LatAm will complete our regional service operation and enable brands to deliver on experience-led business transformation."

This news comes at a time when dentsu is experiencing a period of growth and success in Latin America, such as the addition of major brands like Pernod Ricard and Alsea to its regional client portfolio. With the introduction of CX capabilities, Merkle aims to grow business in Latin America by 15-20 percent by the end of 2024.

"In the next decade, brands that excel in experience will outperform the market," said Pete Stein, Global President of Merkle and Global CXM Practice Leader at dentsu. "We are excited to partner with brands in Latin America to make experiences more personal, increase loyalty and brand equity, and deliver market-leading technology capabilities – all aimed at deepening relationships with their customers."

About Merkle

Merkle, a dentsu company, powers the experience economy. For more than 35 years, the company has put people at the heart of its approach to digital business transformation. As the only integrated experience consultancy in the world with a heritage in data science and business performance, Merkle delivers holistic, end-to-end experiences that drive growth, engagement, and loyalty. Merkle's expertise has earned recognition as a "Leader" by top industry analyst firms, in categories such as digital transformation and commerce, experience design, engineering and technology integration, digital marketing, data science, CRM and loyalty, and customer data management. With more than 16,000 employees, Merkle operates in 30+ countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.merkle.com

About dentsu

Dentsu is an integrated growth and transformation partner to the world's leading organizations. Founded in 1901 in Tokyo, Japan, and now present in over 145 countries and regions, it has a proven track record of nurturing and developing innovations, combining the talents of its global network of leadership brands to develop impactful and integrated growth solutions for clients. Dentsu delivers end-to-end experience transformation (EX) by integrating its services across Media, CXM and Creative, while its business transformation (BX) mindset pushes the boundaries of transformation and sustainable growth for brands, people and society.

Dentsu, Innovating to Impact.

