MERIWETHER COMPANIES BREAKS GROUND ON CORAL MOUNTAIN DESERT CLUB, A DYNAMIC, EXPERIENCE-DRIVEN CLUB IN LA QUINTA ANCHORED BY SURF, CHAMPIONSHIP GOLF, FITNESS AND WELLNESS

BOULDER, Colo., April 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- Meriwether Companies, a U.S. private resort real estate development firm, announces the official launch and groundbreaking of Coral Mountain Desert Club, a visionary 400-acre private club in La Quinta, California. Designed to deliver an immersive, next-generation lifestyle centered on recreation and social connection, the highly anticipated development will feature championship golf, world-class racquet sports and exclusive access to the largest pneumatic manmade wave basin in the United States.

Range pavilion at Coral Mountain Desert Club (Credit: Coral Mountain Desert Club) Comfort station for the David McLay Kidd-designed golf course (Credit: Coral Mountain Desert Club) The clubhouse at Coral Mountain Desert Club (Credit: Coral Mountain Desert Club)

"Coral Mountain Desert Club represents something entirely new for the region and a bold evolution of desert living," said Noah Hahn, managing partner at Meriwether Companies. "We are excited to offer a modern club where active families can connect through fitness, wellness and adventure, with direct access to one of the most inspiring landscapes in the West."

Located on one of the last and most coveted undeveloped parcels in Greater Palm Springs, Coral Mountain Desert Club is the area's first large scale private club to debut in more than 20 years. Set to flow with the desert's natural topography, the property preserves panoramic views of Coral Mountain and seamlessly integrates amenities throughout the property. A multimodal trail network supports movement by foot, bike or golf cart, organized around five core pillars: golf, fitness and recovery, racquet sports, social programming and nearby surf.

At the heart of the club offering is an 18-hole championship golf course designed by internationally acclaimed architect David McLay Kidd. Representing Kidd's first desert-style links course and his inaugural course in the Coachella Valley, the layout will celebrate the natural terrain while emphasizing strategic playability, creativity and accessibility for golfers of all skill levels. Phase one of development will also include a driving range and two elevated comfort stations.

"My passion for golf is about creating special experiences in compelling landscapes. I've spent a lifetime doing just that at Bandon Dunes in Oregon and the Castle Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, where I was born and raised. At Coral Mountain Desert Club, I have the opportunity to create my first original work in Southern California," said Kidd. "On my very first visit I reveled in the light cast across the valley, shadows in the mountains and the colors in the rocks. I knew I had found another compelling landscape to do my best work, and where my team and I could craft a course unlike anything nearby. A course that enthralls with intrigue, adventure, whimsy and playfulness, while exciting and perplexing golfers over and over again. We can't wait to start creating something fresh and new, yet so steeped in the roots of the Scottish game I grew up around."

Further distinguishing Coral Mountain is a groundbreaking partnership with Thermal Beach Club to deliver a 48-chamber surf lagoon, establishing the largest pneumatic wave basin in the country and the first private surf amenity of its kind in the desert. Located less than 10 minutes away from Coral Mountain Desert Club as an annex club amenity, the wave pool will feature customizable settings to create optimal surf conditions for every skill level.

A clubhouse designed by acclaimed architecture and design firm Hart Howerton will serve as the social centerpiece, offering private dining; men's and women's lounges with full-service food and beverage offerings; advanced fitness and recovery facilities including massage treatment rooms, steam, sauna, cold plunges and hot tubs; along with hospitality-driven programming and an outfitters hub. The club will showcase professional-level racquet sports including four padel, eight pickleball and three tennis courts; a pump track; a recreational lake; resort-style pools; family programming and an expansive trail network connecting members to more than 20,000 acres of adjacent public land.

Set against the dramatic Santa Rosa Mountains, La Quinta has evolved into one of Southern California's most desirable destinations, offering temperate year-round weather and an array of outdoor recreation options. Easily accessible from major West Coast markets, the area attracts those seeking a respite from city life and an active, wellness-oriented lifestyle. Beyond its renowned golf culture, La Quinta continues to gain momentum as a burgeoning resort city known for its distinctive art and design scene, elevated culinary offerings and world-class hospitality.

Construction of the initial phase of Coral Mountain Desert Club is underway, with completion of the first amenities, golf course and wave basin slated for 2028. For membership inquiries and more information, visit coralmountain.com .

About Meriwether Companies

Founded in 2011, Meriwether Companies is a private real estate investment and development firm focused on resort master plan, hospitality and commercial development. The firm's experience includes development of mountain destinations, private club offerings, signature food and beverage establishments and groundbreaking sports and wellness resorts with a focus in the western United States and Mexico. The partners of Meriwether Companies include Graham Culp, Noah Hahn, Garrett Simon, Mike Burkart, David Likins and Michael B. Schwab. Current projects include: Coral Mountain, a 400-acre master-planned property in La Quinta, California; Cabo Real Surf Club, a private surf-centric residential club in Los Cabos, Mexico; and La Valle Coastal Club, a private members club and boutique hotel property in Rancho Santa Fe, California. For more information on Meriwether Companies, please visit www.meriwetherco.com .

SOURCE Meriwether Companies

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