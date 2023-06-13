MERIWETHER COMPANIES ANNOUNCES TWO NEW PARTNERS AND PORTFOLIO EXPANSION PLANS

BOULDER, Colo., June 13, 2023 /CNW/ -- Meriwether Companies, a private real estate investment and development firm, today announced Michael B. Schwab and David Likins have joined the company as partners. Robust development plans on the horizon focus on surf, golf and outdoor recreation across hospitality, private club, mixed-use and residential real estate sectors.

In his new role, Schwab will leverage his experience investing in adventure sports and wellness businesses, and Likins will largely focus on operating Meriwether Companies' roster of private club and hospitality assets.

"The additions of Michael B. Schwab and David Likins to Meriwether Companies represent an exciting and important step in our continued evolution as leaders in the active adventure and progressive wellness development spaces," said Graham Culp, partner, Meriwether Companies. "We remain committed to our mission to attract and invest in inspirational people, engage great creators and build innovative facilities and amenities."

Schwab is an investment professional with more than two decades of experience investing in, and mentoring, early-stage companies through every facet of company growth and technology/product development. He is committed to embracing life-changing ideas and activities based on his passions of action sports, health and wellness. Schwab has served as Founder and Managing Director of Big Sky Partners since 1999 and more recently invested in the Natural Selection Tour, a new backcountry snowboarding league. He is also a partner at both Emergent Capital Partners and Greenhouse Capital Partners, and he sits on the board of directors at TAE Technologies.

Likins brings a wealth of knowledge from his 25-year career operating some of North America's most interesting action sports real estate projects in the ski and surf industries. He held C-level roles at the high-profile skiing resorts of Northstar, Kirkwood and Mammoth Resorts. Likins is also known as a pioneer of the man-made surf space, having served as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Kelly Slater Wave Company, where he was responsible for developing the Surf Ranch resort business. He later founded Beach Street Development and served as President and Chief Operating Officer of the BSR Surf Resort in Waco, Texas.

Since 2013, Meriwether Companies has worked on ventures exceeding $1.5 billion in total transactions across multiple asset classes. The team has garnered extensive experience across mountain destinations, private club offerings and groundbreaking sports and wellness resorts.

Current projects include:

Coral Mountain La Quinta – A 400-acre master-planned property in La Quinta, California , with a proposed David McLay Kidd -designed golf course, best-in-class wellness facilities and a private residential community

– A 400-acre master-planned property in , with a proposed -designed golf course, best-in-class wellness facilities and a private residential community Griffin Club Los Angeles – A Meriwether-developed and managed private sports club in Los Angeles boasting more than 1,500 memberships and four acres of tennis, swim, fitness and social facilities

boasting more than 1,500 memberships and four acres of tennis, swim, fitness and social facilities Aspen Club – A club and resort project currently in development in Aspen, Colorado , that will feature hospitality, dining, fitness, health and wellness offerings

, that will feature hospitality, dining, fitness, health and wellness offerings Monument – A proposed private mountain and adventure sports development near Powder Mountain in Utah

Parlor – An innovative food hall and nightlife concept in Kansas City and Oklahoma City

In addition to the above, Meriwether Companies is working on exciting projects to be announced soon that feature man-made surf, championship golf, outdoor sports and luxury real estate offerings in Texas, Southern California and Los Cabos, Mexico.

About Meriwether Companies

Founded in 2013, Meriwether Companies is a private real estate investment and development firm focused on resort master plan, hospitality and commercial development. The firm's experience includes development of mountain destinations, private club offerings, signature food and beverage establishments and groundbreaking sports and wellness resorts with a focus in the western United States and Mexico. The managing partners of Meriwether Companies include Graham Culp, Noah Hahn, Garrett Simon, Mike Burkart, David Likins and Michael B. Schwab. For more information on Meriwether Companies and its principals, please visit www.meriwetherco.com.

SOURCE Meriwether Companies

