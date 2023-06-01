Meridian OneCap and motusbank Donate $25k to Nova Scotia Wildfire Relief Efforts

TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Meridian Credit Union's national subsidiaries, Meridian OneCap Credit Corp. and motusbank, have donated $25,000 to the Canadian Red Cross in support of those affected by the wildfires in Nova Scotia. This donation will support the Canadian Red Cross's work to provide ongoing relief, recovery and resilience efforts for those impacted by the wildfires, and community preparedness and risk reduction for future disaster events.

"The wildfires in Nova Scotia are upending the lives of thousands of people and we cannot stand by without helping out the individuals and communities who are dealing with this emergency," said Jay-Ann Gilfoy, President and CEO, Meridian. "We recognize the urgent need for support and through our donation, aim to provide immediate assistance to those affected."

Meridian Credit Union will also be matching dollar for dollar all employee donations to the Canadian Red Cross's relief efforts in Nova Scotia made through its online giving platform.

Meridian will continue to monitor these developments and encourages members and customers of motusbank and Meridian OneCap to contact our call centre representatives if they need support during these challenging times.

motusbank members needing payment alternatives for lending products should call, 1-833-696-6887. Meridian OneCap customers can reach customer service at 1-866-986-6738.

For Canadians looking to provide additional support in the relief efforts, donations can be made to the Canadian Red Cross online at the Nova Scotia & Atlantic Canada Fires Appeal or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

We acknowledge the land on which we operate is the traditional territory of many nations including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabe, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples and now home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. We also acknowledge that Toronto is covered by Treaty 13 with the Mississaugas of the Credit.

SOURCE Meridian Credit Union

For further information: Teresa Pagnutti, Public Relations, Meridian, [email protected], 416-275-3816; Jacob Del Zotto, Corporate Communications, Meridian, [email protected], 647-242-8877