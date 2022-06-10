Meridian Mining Opens the Market

Toronto Stock Exchange

Jun 10, 2022, 11:00 ET

TORONTO, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Gilbert Clark, Executive Chairman, Meridian Mining UK S ("Meridian") (TSX: MNO), and his team joined Karoline Hunter, Head, TSX Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to celebrate the company's listing to TSX and open the market.

TMX Group welcomes Meridian Mining UK S to Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:MNO)
Meridian Mining UK S is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development activities in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on resource development of the Cabaçal VMS copper‐gold project, exploration in the Jaurú & Araputanga Greenstone belts located in the state of Mato Grosso; and exploring the Espigão polymetallic project in the State of Rondônia Brazil.

Date:   Friday, June 10, 2022   
Time:   9:00am - 9:30am
Place:  120 Adelaide St W.

For further information: Katherine Maclean, [email protected]

