Meridian Mining Consolidates Mirante da Serra Project Area

4 new license applications secure the potential northern extensions of the Mirante da Serra project;

The exclusive manganese mineral rights to a length of over 42km of potentially prospective sedimentary units have now been secured; and

A 100% ownership2 of local land package totalling 55,016 Ha is secured.

Last week, the Company announced that it had entered a joint venture on the Mirante da Serra Project Area1, targeting an area of sediment-hosted manganese oxide mineralization. In addition to the new JV licence area, Meridian also held two 100%-owned exploration licences along the NW projection of the basin trend, totalling 15,414 Ha. Four additional exploration licence applications have now been registered with the Agência Nacional de Mineração, totalling 39,602 Ha, taking Meridian's direct licence holdings in the Project area to 55,016 Ha. The Company focused on the northern area due to the increasing abundance of Mn trending north in the JV area (in areas of open access, away from influence of reserves in forested areas of the basin located further to the south / south-west of the project area).

Mr Clark, Interim CEO & President, states, "As Meridian is an experienced manganese explorer and producer in Rondônia, it has been able to apply its in-house expertise to the Project area. The prospectivity of the Application areas was quietly identified and the four Applications were lodged. The opportunity to secure the northerly extensions of the Mirante da Serra JV's prospective sedimentary units within the same host basin to the north is an important development for our Rondônia manganese business. The Company very much views the Mirante da Serra JV area as the short to medium-term growth opportunity of its current manganese business, while the Applications have secured the potential for long-term upside."

The Applications follow a review of data of the federal geological services agency, Companhia de Pesquisa de Recursos Minerais ("CPRM"). The new areas cover the mapped extensions of the sedimentary basin as shown in the regional geology, and extensions inferred in the geophysical data in areas of more recessive weathering. In the regional radiometric data, the overall basin succession is marked by a low Total Count response (compared to adjacent granites of the crystalline basement) (Figure 2). The geology and geophysics show two lobes of the basin extending to the north, and a separate trend branching to the north-west.

The Applications extend the Company's licence footprint a further 10.3km north. Today, of the prospective Mirante da Serra type manganese hosting sedimentary units, the Company now covers ~41.2 km of the host basin's length, commensurate with the scale of target corridors for basin-hosted manganese deposit styles.

Initial evaluation upon approval of the new licences will be focussed on:

Prospecting and surface geochemistry, with a particular focus on subtle magnetic / radiometric anomalies within the basin sequence.

Developing the stratigraphic context to map out the position of the manganese-prospective horizon.

ABOUT MERIDIAN

Meridian Mining SE is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and mining activities in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on exploring and developing the Espigão manganese and polymetallic projects, the Mirante da Serra manganese project, the Bom Futuro tin JV area, and adjacent areas in the state of Rondônia. Meridian is currently producing high grade manganese at its project located at Espigão do Oeste.

Further information can be found at www.meridianmining.co.

1 Meridian Mining news release of July 24, 2019.

2 Subject to completion of JV conditions as defined in Company's news release of 24 July 2019.

