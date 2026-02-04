Meridian Mining Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Financing to $50 Million

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Meridian Mining plc. (TSX: MNO) (Frankfurt: 22E) (the "Company" or "Meridian") is pleased to announce that, due to significant investor demand, it has entered into an amended agreement with Stifel Canada and BMO Capital Markets, as joint bookrunners and on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have now agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 31,646,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of C$1.58 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of C$50,000,680 (the "Offering").

The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 4,746,900 Common Shares (representing 15% of the number of Common Shares to be sold pursuant to the Offering) at the Offering Price, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time and from time to time on or prior to the date that is 30 days following the closing of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. If this option is exercised in full, an additional C$7,500,102 in gross proceeds will be raised pursuant to the Offering and the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be C$57,500,782.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to be filed in each of the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta and in the United States on a private placement basis, and other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises. Access to the Prospectus Supplement and the corresponding base shelf prospectus dated January 5, 2026 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") and any amendment thereto will be accessible within two business days in the case of the Prospectus Supplement and is currently available in the case of the Base Shelf Prospectus under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a base shelf prospectus, a prospectus supplement and any amendment thereto. An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus Supplement, the corresponding Base Shelf Prospectus and any amendments to the documents may be obtained, without charge, from [email protected] by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to advance the definitive feasibility study for its Cabaçal Au-Cu project ("Cabaçal"), to continue to advance Santa Helena to an initial resource, to expand regional exploration programs on the wider Cabaçal VMS Belt and for general corporate and administration costs and general working capital.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about February 12, 2026 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals to list the Common Shares on the required Exchange, which listings shall be conditionally approved prior to closing of the Offering.

ABOUT MERIDIAN

Meridian Mining is focused on:

The development and exploration of the advanced stage Cabaçal VMS gold-copper project;

Expanding the initial resource inventory at in the Santa Helena area through extension of Santa Helena Central, and new discoveries;

Regional scale exploration of the Cabaçal VMS belt to expand the Cabaçal Hub strategy; and

Exploration in the Jaurú & Araputanga Greenstone belts (the above all located in the State of Mato Grosso, Brazil).

The Pre-feasibility Study technical report (the "PFS Technical Report") dated March 31, 2025, entitled: "Cabaçal Gold-Copper Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Pre-feasibility Study" outlines a base case after-tax NPV5 of USD 984 million and 61.2% IRR from a pre-production capital cost of USD 248 million, leading to capital repayment in 17 months (assuming metals price scenario of USD 2,119 per ounces of gold, USD 4.16 per pound of copper, and USD 26.89 per ounce of silver). Cabaçal has a low All-in Sustaining-Cost of USD 742 per ounce gold equivalent & production profile of 141,000 ounce gold equivalent life of mine, driven by high metallurgical recovery, a low life-of-mine strip ratio of 2.3:1, and the low operating cost environment of Brazil.

The Cabaçal Mineral Reserve estimate consists of Proven and Probable reserves of 41.7 million tonnes at 0.63g/t gold, 0.44% copper and 1.64g/t silver (at a 0.25 g/t gold equivalent cut-off grade).

Readers are encouraged to read the PFS Technical Report in its entirety. The PFS Technical Report may be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.meridianmining.co.

The PFS Technical Report was prepared for the Company by Tommaso Roberto Raponi (P. Eng), Principal Metallurgist with Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC; Scott Elfen (P. E.), Global Lead Geotechnical and Civil Services with Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC; John Anthony McCartney, C.Geol., Ausenco Chile Ltda.; Porfirio Cabaleiro Rodriguez (Engineer Geologist FAIG), of GE21 Consultoria Mineral; Leonardo Soares (PGeo, MAIG), Senior Geological Consultant of GE21 Consultoria Mineral; Norman Lotter (Mineral Processing Engineer; P.Eng.), of Flowsheets Metallurgical Consulting Inc.; and, Juliano Felix de Lima (Engineer Geologist MAIG), of GE21 Consultoria Mineral.

Qualified Person

Mr. Erich Marques, B.Sc., FAIG, Chief Geologist of Meridian Mining and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified, and approved the technical information in this news release.

