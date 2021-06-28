Meridian Drills 46.0m @ 1.0% CuEq and Provides Cabaçal Exploration Update

Meridian drills multiple zones of high grade copper gold mineralisation at Cabaçal;

Further results from Cabaçal will be released throughout 2021 supported by the Company's strong cash-on-hand position of CAD ~5.0M.

1 Note: True widths of CD-014 to 018 are approximately 90% of downhole lengths and assay figures and intervals are rounded to 1 decimal place; the true width for CD-019 is approximately 75% of downhole lengths. Copper Equivalents ("CuEq") have been calculated using the formula CuEq = ((Cu%*Cu price 1% per tonne) + (Au ppm*Au price per g/t) + (Ag ppm*Ag price per g/t) + (Zn%*Zn price 1% per tonne)) / (Cu price 1 % per tonne). Commodity Prices: Copper ("Cu") and Zinc ("Zn") prices from LME Official Settlement Price dated April 23, 2021 USD per Tonne: Cu = USD 9,545.50 and Zn = USD 2,802.50. Gold ("Au") & Silver ("Ag") prices from LBMA Precious Metal Prices USD per Troy ounce: Au = USD 1781.80 (PM) and Ag = USD 26.125 (Daily). The CuEq values are for exploration purposes only and include no assumptions for metallurgical recovery.

"Today's high grade drill results starting at shallow depths are important in highlighting the excellent open-pit geometry that Cabaçal presents." commented Dr Adrian McArthur, CEO and President. "These results also really surprised us by defining thick shallow layers of Cu-Au-Ag mineralisation next to BP's drill results, but at intervals they didn't assay. A common occurrence in the 1980's when full sampling of core wasn't the norm. Our ongoing drilling is including a proportion of verification targets but is also carefully targeting positions where data is sparse; outside of the mine's limits. We have also launched the exciting next stage of geophysical surveys using our own modern IP & EM equipment, that now is in the field. EM surveys have been initiated to map the down plunge cluster of Cabaçal West VTEM conductors interpreted to be the potential massive sulphide pile of Cabaçal. Then the EM surveys will continue SE, out from CD-004 that returned 15.9m @ 4.0% CuEq.

The Company's program is advancing, with a combination of twin and infill Diamond Drill Holes ("DDH") straddling the Eastern-Copper Zone ("ECZ"), Central-Copper-Zone ("CCZ") and Southern-Copper-Zone ("SCZ"). Over 4,800m of drilling has been completed to date.

Central Copper Zone Results

CD-014 was designed to test Cu-Au mineralisation (and collared) proximal to BP Mineral's historical DDH ("BP") JUSPD048 that returned 20.1m @ 0.3% Cu, 0.0g/t Au from 22m, 17.6m @ 0.3% Cu, 0.1g/t Au from 47.4m; 40.9m @ 0.7% Cu, 0.6g/t Au from 68.4m). CD-014 returned comparable results to the upper copper zones of JUSPD048, of 26.4m @ 0.3% Cu, 0.2g/t Au, 0.4g/t Ag from 20.0m, and 20.5m @ 0.6% Cu, 0.3g/t Au, 0.4g/t Ag from 54.0m). CD-014 struck a void from 75.1m-78.5m; and was terminated without replicating the lower results of JUSPD048.

CD-015 was designed to twin to BP's JUSPD068, which historically returned 42.7m @ 0.7% Cu, 0.5g/t Au from 43.8m in the CCZ. CD015 traversed a mining void between 52.7 – 56.4m, and assays returned 20.0m @ 0.2% Cu, 0.1g/t Au, 0.7g/t Ag from 12.0m, and an aggregate 46.0m @ 0.4% Cu, 0.6g/t Au, 1.2g/t Ag from 37.0m2, comprising 15.7m @ 0.4% Cu, 0.1g/t Au, 0.7g/t Ag from 37.0m above the void, and 30.3m @ 0.5% Cu, 0.9g/t Au, 1.5g/t Ag from 56.4m. The lower zone included higher grade intervals of 3.8m @ 1.3% Cu, 0.4g/t Au, 1.7g/t Ag from 43.0m, and 6.1m @ 0.4% Cu, 1.0g/t Au, 1.0g/t Ag from 67.2m, 4.5m @ 1.0% Cu, 3.3g/t Au, 4.6g/t Ag from 77.9m. The hole terminated in mineralization due to the drilling conditions.

CD-016 was designed to twin BP's JUSPD280 , which historically returned 8.7m @ 0.3% Cu, 0.4g/t Au from 29.0m, 11.7m @ 1.3% Cu, 0.9g/t Au from 50.0m, and the lower limit of sampling terminating in disseminated copper mineralization at 75.2m. CD-016 traversed a mining void between 85.2 - 86.2m but the hole terminated at 87.1m. Assays returned results of 14.0m @ 0.3% Cu, 0.7g/t Ag from 20.0m, 26.0m @ 0.3% Cu, 0.3g/t Au, 1.4g/t Ag from 42.5m.

________ 2 Assigning mining void null grade and zero width.

Eastern Copper Zone Results

CD-017 was designed to twin BP's JUSPD265 that returned 23.2m @ 0.8% Cu, 0.4g/t Au, 3.8g/t Ag from 44.6m (upper limit of sampling) being collared 4.6m from the historical collar. CD-017 returned 46.0m @ 0.8% Cu, 0.3g/t Au, 3.4g/t Ag from 29.0m, including a higher grade interval of 9.6m @ 2.6% Cu, 0.9g/t Au, 12.2g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn from 56.0m.

CD-018 was designed to twin BP's JUSPD301 that returned 29.0m @ 1.8% Cu, 1.0g/t Au, 8.8g/t Ag from 36.0m. CD-018 returned 14.2m @ 0.3% Cu, 0.1g/t Au, 0.8g/t Ag from 9m (an interval incompletely sampled in JUSPD301, and 12.4m @ 0.3% Cu, 0.3g/t Au, 0.7g/t Ag from 33.0m. CD-018 encountered a void from 45.4 to 52.6m and was terminated without replicating the lower results of JUSPD301.

CD-019 was designed to infill the ECZ and its aggregated Cu-Au mineralisation returned 110.7m @ 0.6% CuEq of disseminated, stringer and breccia sulphide mineralization, comprised of 62.5m @ 0.5% Cu, 0.1g/t Au, 0.8g/t Ag from 12.0m, 31.0m @ 0.2% Cu, 0.3g/t Au, 0.1g/t Ag from 84.0m, and 17.2m @ 0.8% Cu, 0.4g/t Au, 3.9g/t Ag from 130.0m. CD-019 terminated ~72m SE of CD-0133 and results are consistent as a down dip extension to those results.

________ 3 See Meridian News release June 15, 2021

Hole Id Zone Intercept Grade From CuEq Cu Au Ag Zn Pb



(m) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (m) CD-014 CCZ 26.4 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.0 20.0



20.5 0.8 0.6 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.0 54.0 Including

6.8 1.2 0.9 0.5 0.7 0.0 0.0 55.6



3.4 1.0 0.9 0.2 0.5 0.0 0.0 69.2



















CD-015 CCZ 20.0 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.7 0.0 0.0 12.0



15.7 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.7 0.0 0.0 37.0



30.3 1.0 0.5 0.9 1.5 0.0 0.0 56.4 Including

3.8 1.5 1.3 0.4 1.7 0.0 0.0 43.0



6.1 1.0 0.4 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 67.2



4.5 3.0 1.0 3.3 4.6 0.1 0.0 77.9



















CD-016 CCZ 14.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 20.0



26.0 0.5 0.3 0.3 1.4 0.0 0.0 42.5



















CD-017 ECZ 46.0 1.0 0.8 0.3 3.4 0.0 0.0 29.0 Including

9.6 3.3 2.6 0.9 12.2 0.1 0.1 56.0



















CD-018 ECZ 14.2 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.8 0.0 0.0 9.0 And

12.4 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.0 33.0



















CD-019 ECZ 62.5 0.6 0.5 0.1 0.8 0.0 0.0 12.0 Including

2.5 3.1 2.9 0.4 4.9 0.0 0.0 20.7



2.2 3.5 2.9 1.0 4.3 0.1 0.0 53.5 And

31.0 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.0 84.0 And

17.2 1.2 0.8 0.4 3.9 0.1 0.0 130

Drill Details



Hole Id Dip Azimuth EOH











CD-014 -59 60 78.5











CD-015 -89 110 86.7











CD-016 -90 000 87.1











CD-017 -89 029 91.4











CD-018 -89 272 52.9











CD-019 -55 165 174.1



































Table 1 Highlighted assay results for CD-014 through to CD-019.

The mineralisation reported today is a consistent copper dominant sulphide assemblage, present as disseminated, stringer, brecciated zones with local semi-massive sulphides. The confirmation of broad intact mine sequence stratigraphy returning strong grades and presence of mineralization extending beyond the limits of historically sampled core is a positive development. This will further review of the database as further results emerge and possibly additional drilling targeted are areas where drill density and/or sample coverage are sparse. It will be important that all mineralization is represented, including copper-dominant mineralization of higher or lower grades that may been peripheral to the focus of BP-Minerals/Rio Tinto's surface and underground drilling programs.

Dr. Adrian McArthur, B.Sc. Hons, PhD. FAusIMM., CEO and President of Meridian Mining as well as a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Meridian Mining UK S

Dr. Adrian McArthur

CEO, President and Director

Meridian Mining UK S

Notes

Holes have been drilled HQ through the saprolite and upper bedrock and reduced to NQ – mineralized intervals represent half NQ drill core. Samples have been analysed at the accredited SGS laboratory in Belo Horizonte. Gold analyses have been conducted by FAA505 (fire assay of a 50g charge), and base metal analysis by methods ICP40B and ICP40B_S (four acid digest with ICP-OES finish). Silver is repeated by method AAS12E. Samples are held in the company's secure facilities until dispatch and delivered by staff and commercial couriers to the laboratory. Pulps are retained for umpire testwork, and ultimately returned to the Company for storage. The Company submits a range of quality controls samples, including blanks and gold and polymetallic standards supplied by ITAK, supplementing laboratory quality control procedures.

ABOUT MERIDIAN

Meridian Mining UK S is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development activities in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on resource development of the Cabaçal VMS Copper-Gold project, exploration in the Jaurú & Araputanga Greenstone belts located in the state of Mato Grosso; exploring the Espigão polymetallic project and the Mirante da Serra manganese project in the State of Rondônia Brazil.

SOURCE Meridian Mining S.E.

