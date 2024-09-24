Meridian Credit Union Partners with Alloy to Better Protect New Members

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- Meridian Credit Union ("Meridian"), Canada's second largest credit union, today announced that it is partnering with leading identity risk management company Alloy to provide a better user experience for new and prospective members while also reducing fraud risk. The partnership supports Meridian's rapid growth, building on its years of commitment to serving Canadians and its base of 380,000 members, by providing the credit union with a centralized platform to manage fraud, credit, and compliance risk. Meridian joins the over 600 leading banks, credit unions, and fintech companies around the globe that rely on Alloy to help solve identity risk.

"Our members are at the heart of everything we do, so when searching for an identity risk platform, finding the most frictionless option was crucial. Alloy's ability to connect to hundreds of data sources allows us to test and select the vendors that will help create the positive Member experience we strive to deliver while minimizing risk, making it an easy decision for us," said Matthew Seagrim, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at Meridian.

Alloy's end-to-end identity risk management platform allows Meridian to identify good customers at origination, while preventing bad actors from gaining access to the organization. Using Alloy's 200+ data products covering 195 markets—including Canada—Meridian can easily test and make changes to their onboarding policies, optimizing them for growth. Alloy also gives Meridian the ability to perform step-up verification on risky applicants, keeping fraud rates low while cutting back on manual reviews. Alloy's real-time decisioning capabilities allow Meridian to make faster, more informed decisions, augmenting the credit union's ability to deliver a personalized, top-notch member experience.

"Meridian is well known for providing a high-quality user experience to its members," said Keith Kettell, Chief Revenue Officer at Alloy. "We're excited to be a part of that experience by giving Meridian the tools to meet KYC and KYB requirements while also onboarding genuine individuals and businesses efficiently."

Meridian joins a growing number of credit unions that use Alloy to help solve for identity risk, including Navy Federal Credit Union, Suncoast Credit Union, and Mountain America Credit Union.

About Meridian

Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union, and one of the largest in Canada. Guided by our purpose, "helping you achieve your best life," Meridian delivers personal, and wealth financial business solutions to over 380,000 Members. Our bold Meridian for Good strategy is aimed at helping people get access to the money and advice they need; plan for a better future that is clean, resilient, and diverse; and be financially confident. Meridian has two operating subsidiaries: Meridian OneCap Credit Corp ("MOCC") and motusbank . For more information, please visit: meridiancu.ca .

We acknowledge the land on which we operate is the traditional territory of many nations including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabe, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples and now home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. We also acknowledge that Toronto is covered by Treaty 13 with the Mississaugas of the Credit.

About Alloy

Alloy helps solve the identity risk problem for companies that offer financial products. Over 600 banks, credit unions, and fintechs turn to Alloy's end-to-end identity risk management platform to take control of fraud, credit, and compliance risks, and grow with confidence. Founded in 2015, Alloy is powering the delivery of great financial products to more customers around the world. Learn more at alloy.com.

