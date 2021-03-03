Meridian Appoints Independent Trading Group as its Market Maker

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

LONDON, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Meridian Mining UK S (TSXV: MNO) ("Meridian" or the "Company") today announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSX-V and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$5,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of three months and will renew for additional one month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group

ITG is an independent, privately held broker-dealer based in Toronto, Ont., that provides a wide range of financial and investment services, and is registered with the Canadian Securities Exchange, NEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX-V along with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Meridian Mining UK S

Mr. Gilbert Clark



Executive Chairman

Meridian Mining UK S

Email: [email protected]

Ph: +1 (778) 715-6410 (PST)

Further information can be found at www.meridianmining.co

ABOUT MERIDIAN

Meridian Mining UK S is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development activities in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on developing the Cabaçal VMS Copper-Gold project in the state of Mato Grosso; exploring the Espigão polymetallic project, the Mirante da Serra manganese project, and the Ariquemes tin portfolio in the State of Rondônia Brazil.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for the purposes of applicable securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements with respect to the Company's plans for exploration, development and exploitation of its properties and potential mineralisation. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such risk factors include, among others, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, failure to complete anticipated transactions, the timing and success of future exploration and development activities, exploration and development risks, title matters, inability to obtain any required third party consents, operating risks and hazards, metal prices, political and economic factors, competitive factors, general economic conditions, relationships with strategic partners, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, technological change, industry practices and one-time events. In making the forward-looking statements, the Company has applied several material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumptions that: (1) the proposed exploration, development and exploitation of mineral projects will proceed as planned; (2) market fundamentals will result in sustained metals and minerals prices and (3) any additional financing needed will be available on reasonable terms. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

The Company cautions that it has not completed any feasibility studies on any of its mineral properties, and no mineral reserve estimate or mineral resource estimate has been established. Geophysical exploration targets are preliminary in nature and not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit.

SOURCE Meridian Mining S.E.

For further information: Dr. Adrian McArthur, CEO & President, Ph: +1 778-715-6410 (PST)

