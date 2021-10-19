Meridian Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSXV: MNO) (FRANKFURT: 2MM) (Tradegate: 2MM) (OTCQB: MRRDF) ("Meridian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the brokered private placement previously announced on September 28, 2021 for gross proceeds to the Company of $10,384,500, which included the full exercise of the agents' option (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 14,835,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.70 per Share.

Beacon Securities Limited acted as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents which included PI Financial Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc. and Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents"). In connection with the Offering, the Agents received a cash commission in an amount equal to 6% of the gross proceeds from the Offering, excluding proceeds from the Company's president's list, which was not subject to any commission.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance the Company's camp scale Cabaçal VMS Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Shares issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on February 20, 2022. The Offering remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Offering included a subscription from a director and officer of the Company for an aggregate of 72,000 Shares. The issuance of Shares to a director and officer of the Company, pursuant to the Offering, is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of these related party transactions on the basis that the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the transactions do not, in aggregate, exceed 25% of the market value of the Company.

About Meridian

Meridian Mining UK Societas is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development activities in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on resource development of the Cabaçal VMS Copper-Gold-Silver project, exploration in the Jaurú & Araputanga Greenstone belts located in the state of Mato Grosso; exploring the Espigão polymetallic project and the Mirante da Serra manganese project in the State of Rondônia Brazil.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the use of proceeds of the Offering, receipt of final TSXV approval and all other statements that are not historical facts, particularly statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words or phrases such as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made based on reasonable estimates and assumptions made by management of the Company at the relevant time in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will not update any such forward-looking statements as a result of new information or if management's beliefs, estimates, assumptions or opinions change, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information: Mr Gilbert Clark, Executive Chairman, Meridian Mining UK S, Email: [email protected], Ph: +1 (778) 715-6410 (PST)

