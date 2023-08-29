MERGON GROUP ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF PAT BEIRNE, CEO, AND APPOINTMENT OF SUCCESSOR PADHRAIC MCGINN

Pat Beirne , founder and CEO of Mergon retires after 42 years

Group confirms strong recovery from Pandemic slowdown

CASTLEPOLLARD, Ireland, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ -- Today, Mergon Group announced a handover of the CEO role following the return to growth post-pandemic.

Pat Beirne, founder and CEO of Mergon retires after 42 years of building the company into a global plastics engineering business.

Under Pat Beirne's guidance, Mergon has grown from modest beginnings in Ireland to become a global plastics engineering group. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and a strong emphasis on core values, Mergon has expanded its operations to encompass six state-of-the-art plants spread across five countries, including Anderson, SC, and Saltillo, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Castlepollard, Ireland. Mergon currently employing over 1,100 highly skilled professionals.

Since its inception, Mergon has been driven by the core values of Care, Confidence, and Curiosity. Pat's unwavering dedication to the company's core values has not only earned Mergon an excellent reputation but also cultivated an environment of innovation and collaboration.

In preparation for the transition, the Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Padhraic McGinn as the incoming CEO of Mergon Group, effective Sept. 18, 2023.

Padhraic McGinn brings a wealth of knowledge, with 25+ years leadership experience in medical device, pharma, diagnostics and automotive manufacturing including plastics, small and large molecule processes and precision mechanical and electronic devices. He has an exceptional track record in delivering multi-site business transformation using Shingo, people engagement, process improvement & digital factory systems.

On today's news James Cunningham, Partner at Elysian Capital who invested in Mergon in 2019, said: "This is a momentous day in Mergon's history as the baton is passed to a new CEO. Pat Beirne has built a formidable company from its base in Ireland, and I am extremely grateful for his extended leadership through the pandemic. I am very pleased that we have found an excellent successor in Padhraic McGinn who will continue the work of growing this great company."

Pat Beirne said: "It has been an honor to oversee Mergon's growth from a small start up to a multinational engineering group. The pandemic delayed this change of leadership as I wanted to provide continuity through that difficult period. I am delighted that the company has found a great new CEO to lead future success and growth. I look forward to continuing as Chairman of Mergon Companies and as a board member of MAPP (Manufacturers Association of Plastics Processors) in the USA."

Padhraic McGinn said: "I am thrilled to take over the reins at Mergon from Pat Beirne. He and the team have built an impressive company which is now at a point of new expansion. I want to thank the team for their welcome to Mergon and look forward to great success in the years ahead."

About Mergon Group: Mergon Group is a leading plastics engineering company with a global presence, specializing in design development and manufacturing of technical components and sub-assemblies. With over 42 years of industry expertise, the company has established a reputation for excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Operating across six plants in five countries, Mergon Group is committed to delivering high-quality solutions while upholding its core values of Care, Confidence, and Curiosity.

