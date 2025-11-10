VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: MER) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: MER) (OTCQX: MRNFF) – Meren Energy Inc. ("Meren" or the "Company") will publish its financial and operating results, along with the related management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, after Toronto market close on Thursday, November 13, 2025. View PDF version

Senior management will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 09:00 (ET) / 14:00 (GMT) / 15:00 (CET).

View PDF MEREN TO RELEASE THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2025 (CNW Group/Meren Energy Inc.)

Participants should use the following link to register for the live webcast:

https://meren-energy-third-quarter-results-nov-2025.open-exchange.net/registration

Click on the link and complete the online registration form. Upon registering you will receive a confirmation email with a sign in link and access code.

About Meren

Meren is a full-cycle Independent upstream oil and gas company with interests offshore Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea. Its main assets are producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria operated by Majors. The Company holds a leading position in the Orange Basin including its effective interest in the Venus light oil project, offshore Namibia, and its direct interest in Block 3B/4B, offshore South Africa.

SOURCE Meren Energy Inc.

For further information, please contact: Shahin Amini, Head of Investor Relations and Communications, [email protected], T: +44 (0)20 8017 1511; Burson Buchanan, Financial PR & Communications Advisor, [email protected], T: +44 (0)20 7466 5000, Visit us at mereninc.com.