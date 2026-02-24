MEREN PUBLISHES 2025 ANNUAL FILINGS

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - (TSX: MER) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: MER) (OTCQX: MRNFF) – Meren Energy Inc. ("Meren" or the "Company") announces that the 2025 Annual Filings Document is available for download from the Company's website: https://mereninc.com/investor-summary/financial-reports-meetings-filings/. View PDF version

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Meren under the Swedish Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on February 24, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

About Meren

Meren is a full-cycle Independent upstream oil and gas company with interests offshore Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea. Its main assets are producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria. The Company holds a leading position in the Orange Basin including its effective interest in the Venus light oil project, offshore Namibia, and its direct interest in Block 3B/4B, offshore South Africa.

