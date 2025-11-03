MEREN BEGINS TRADING ON OTCQX BEST MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: MER) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: MER) – Meren Energy Inc. ("Meren" or the "Company") announces that, as of today, its common shares have qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX") in the United States under the ticker symbol of 'MRNFF'. View PDF version

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol 'MER'. No new common shares will be issued as part of the commencement of trading on OTCQX. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Meren

Meren is a full-cycle Independent upstream oil and gas company with interests offshore Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea. Its main assets are producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria operated by Majors. The Company holds a leading position in the Orange Basin including its effective interest in the Venus light oil project, offshore Namibia, and its direct interest in Block 3B/4B, offshore South Africa.

Visit us at www.mereninc.com

Additional Information

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2:00 a.m. ET on November 3, 2025.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation), including statements related to providing investors with improved access to trade and follow the Company. Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Statements concerning proven and probable reserves and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements and reflect conclusions that are based on certain assumptions that the reserves and resources can be economically exploited. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect, "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, ongoing uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

