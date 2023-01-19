Merchant Growth Ltd. Acquires Lendified Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Merchant Growth Ltd. ("Merchant Growth"), together with its funding vehicle, Merchant Opportunities Fund Limited Partnership, is pleased to announce the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Lendified Inc. ("Lendified").

Lendified has been supporting small businesses across Canada to finance their working capital needs since 2015. Lendified shares Merchant Growth's philosophy of open disclosure and a strong customer relationship management ethos.

David Gens, Founder & CEO of Merchant Growth notes: "We look forward to welcoming each and every Lendified customer to Merchant Growth, and we are committed to serving our new customers for the long term".

About Merchant Growth

Merchant Growth is a leading Canadian financial technology company that specializes in small business financing. Over the past decade, Merchant Growth has supported Canadian businesses with hundreds of millions of dollars in growth financing. Using an innovative approach that includes the latest technology, complete transparency and thoughtful customer care, Merchant Growth is committed to helping make business financing easy to understand and accessible. To learn more, visit: www.merchantgrowth.com.

