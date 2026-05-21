Mercedes-Benz Newmarket unveils redesigned luxury retail experience in York Region

Doors open to customers May 21, with a formal grand opening October 1

NEWMARKET, ON, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Mercedes-Benz Newmarket today unveils a fully redesigned showroom and service facility, raising the bar for the luxury retail experience in York Region. After more than a year of construction, the dealership begins welcoming guests May 21, with a formal grand opening celebration planned for October 1.

The newly redesigned Mercedes-Benz Newmarket, featuring the brand's MAR20X global retail concept and a dedicated AMG Performance Centre. The 32,100 square-foot facility opens to customers May 21, 2026. (CNW Group/Mercedes-Benz Newmarket) A street-level view of the redesigned Mercedes-Benz Newmarket, where the AMG Performance Centre and service entrance anchor the dealership's new customer experience. (CNW Group/Mercedes-Benz Newmarket)

"This is much more than a renovation," said Brian Fulton, managing partner for Mercedes-Benz Newmarket. "We wanted to create a space that reflects the future of the Mercedes-Benz experience while continuing to serve the community that has supported us for so many years. Every part of the new dealership was designed around the customer, from the showroom and lounge experience to the expanded service capacity and AMG® performance offering."

The heavily updated facility is also now designated as an AMG Performance Centre, a distinction reserved for locations with dedicated Mercedes-AMG expertise, presentation standards and customer consultation. For guests, the designation means a more immersive performance-focused experience and access to a wider range of AMG models.

The new space expands more than 50% to 32,100 square feet, anchored by a new barista bar and customer lounge. Parking nearly doubles from 115 to more than 200 spaces, service bays increase from 14 to 18, and two new delivery salons round out the customer experience. The dealership is among the first in Canada designed around Mercedes-Benz's MAR20X global retail concept.

The investment reflects the dealership's continued commitment to the region. Mercedes-Benz Newmarket has been serving the communities of Newmarket, Aurora, and the broader York Region area since 2001. The dealership is a proud member of the Zanchin Automotive Group, the largest automotive retailer in the Greater Toronto Area.

"As the communities we call home continue to evolve, we at Zanchin Automotive Group believe in investing for the future," said Joe Zanchin, founder of Zanchin Automotive Group. "This new facility allows us to deliver the level of luxury, performance, and customer experience that Mercedes-Benz owners expect, while creating a source of pride for the local community."

In the coming months, the dealership plans to offer a series of customer-focused experiences, including private preview events, AMG-focused programming, community initiatives, and curated ownership experiences designed to introduce guests to the all-new facility.

ABOUT MERCEDES-BENZ NEWMARKET

Since 2001, Mercedes-Benz Newmarket has been committed to delivering an exceptional dealership experience to customers across Newmarket, Aurora and the Greater Toronto Area. Known for its high-integrity sales and service experience, the dealership offers the region's most extensive selection of new and pre-owned Mercedes-Benz, AMG® and Sprinter vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz Newmarket is a member of the Zanchin Automotive Group, a company of 36 Ontario dealerships committed to providing unparalleled sales and service to each loyal customer.

For more information, visit https://www.mercedes-benz-newmarket.ca/ or follow Mercedes-Benz Newmarket on Instagram @mercedesbenz_newmarket for upcoming opening events and announcements.

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Newmarket

Media Contact: Brian Fulton, Managing Partner, Mercedes-Benz Newmarket, [email protected], 905.853.6868