Mercari Launches New Marketplace Mercari NFT

Mercari Users Can Now Use Mercari to Buy and Sell Popular NFTs Listed on OpenSea

TOKYO, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Mercari, Inc. ("Mercari") announces that on January 28, 2025, it has launched Mercari NFT, an online marketplace for NFTs[1] on Mercari. The new service allows users to use Mercari to buy and sell popular NFTs[2] available on OpenSea, a major NFT marketplace based in the US. This change kicks off the expansion of Mercari's business from a marketplace for buying and selling physical items into a digital marketplace for buying and selling NFTs.

PressRelease URL： https://about.mercari.com/en/press/news/articles/20250128_mercarinft/

Mercari NFT URL: https://campaign.jp.mercari.com/pages/nft-2501-org-lp/index.html

(available only in Japanese)

1. Non-fungible token (NFT): A unique digital asset that cannot be falsified or replicated. 2. Users can only list NFTs purchased on the Mercari NFT platform.



Background

In order to realize Mercari Group's mission of "circulate all forms of value to unleash the potential in all people," Mercari has continued to grow its marketplace app, which now boasts approximately 23 million monthly active users as well as a cumulative total of over 4.0 billion listings[3]. In addition to the items and money that circulate on Mercari, the company has expanded the circulation of value by increasing payment locations, creating new credit through Merpay, the Group's payment and credit business, and by making it possible to trade cryptoassets through Mercoin.

3. As of September 2024



In order to further expand the circulation of value, the company has launched Mercari NFT, a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. Users will now be able to seamlessly purchase NFTs using their Mercari sales balance without having to apply to create a cryptoasset wallet or open a new account. In addition, users will also be able to easily list the NFTs they purchase on Mercari NFT.

From day one of the service launch, Mercari users will be able to buy and sell NFTs from popular projects on OpenSea, a major NFT marketplace. Going forward, Mercari plans to issue and sell NFT contents together with businesses and IP holders in Japan and overseas in a variety of categories including art, trading cards, and entertainment to further expand Mercari NFT as a digital marketplace.

Mercari NFT Information (as of January 28, 2025)

Item Details Features - Buying NFTs Users can buy NFTs using the familiar payment methods they use when shopping on the Mercari marketplace, such as Merpay balance and Mercard. Note: Some payment methods are not available. Reference: How to make purchases on Mercari NFT https://help.jp.mercari.com/guide/articles/1902/ (available only in Japanese)



- Collecting NFTs Users can view a list of the NFTs they own on the "My items & listings" screen.



- Listing purchased NFTs Just like when selling physical items on Mercari, as soon as an NFT sells, the seller receives the profits as sales balance.

Reference: How to list items on Mercari NFT https://help.jp.mercari.com/guide/articles/1900/ (available only in Japanese)



Note: There is no comment feature on Mercari NFT listing pages and no transaction message feature when buying and selling items. Payment methods The following payment methods are available for buying items on Mercari NFT.



- Mercari points - Merpay balance - Merpay Smart Payments (lump-sum payment only) - Mercard (lump-sum payment only)



Note: For details on payment methods, see the following guide.

https://help.jp.mercari.com/guide/articles/1903/ (available only in Japanese) Payments

fees Buying

- Users are not charged transaction fees when buying NFTs.

- Users are not charged payment fees when using the payment methods currently available on Mercari NFT.



Regarding price listings that include handling fees:

The displayed prices include handling fees. The amount a buyer pays is the amount displayed on the details screen of the item. There is no need to calculate other handling fees.

Note: The amount displayed on the details screen of the item includes the item's price, gas fees, consumption tax, and selling fees.



Listing

There are no fees for listing NFTs.



Note: Once a listed NFT sells and the transaction is complete, the seller pays a selling fee of 10% of the NFT's listing price. How to

access

Mercari NFT 1. Open Mercari through the Mercari marketplace app or a web browser.

2. Go to My Page and select Mercari NFT.



(Alternatively, open a web browser and go to https://nft.jp.mercari.com/ .)

(available only in Japanese) Note: This information may be subject to future change.

For detailed information on this feature, see the following guide.

https://help.jp.mercari.com/guide/articles/1896/ (available only in Japanese)

Overview of Mercari

Company Name: Mercari, Inc.

Location: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-6118

Main Business Activities: Planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace app

Representative: Shintaro Yamada

For information about using the Mercari logo and icon, please see the page below.

https://about.mercari.com/en/press/press-kit/mercari/

SOURCE Mercari, Inc.

Mercari, Inc. PR Representative: Tamotsu Kobayashi, Phone: 050-5212-3236, Email: [email protected];