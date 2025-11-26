Mercanto Launches Vape Cartridges in Québec -- Now Available In-Store and Online

MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Mercanto Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MUSH) (the "Company" or "Mercanto") is pleased to announce the official launch of its vape cartridge line in Québec's newly opened vape category.

Mercanto has officially launched three 1‑gram vape cartridges, now available to Québec residents of legal age both in‑store and online:

Afghan Gold

Cherry Blossom

Peach Sumo – online‑exclusive (available only through the SQDC online platform)

Mercanto products represent approximately 8% of all vape cartridge shelf space in the province, where 24 SKUs are currently listed in stores and 29 SKUs available across in‑store and online channels combined. This provides a meaningful initial market position as the category opens.

Mercanto's two in‑store offerings, Afghan Gold and Cherry Blossom, serve complementary market segments, allowing the Company to capture demand across multiple consumer profiles without internal overlap.

Although Québec's total vape market size remains untested, similar categories in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario account for roughly 15% of total cannabis sales, with hundreds of competing SKUs. Should Québec follow comparable adoption, this represents a significant market opportunity. Mercanto enters on equal footing with other approved suppliers, competing alongside established national brands.

Each 1‑gram cartridge can last a consumer from one week to two months, depending on consumption habits, so sales patterns will take time to stabilize. Mercanto expects a clearer view of sales velocity and market share by end of Q1 2026 Calendar Year.

The Company is also introducing its M3B Plus battery by world‑renowned manufacturer CCELL. Only two battery models will be available province‑wide to support the entire vape category.

About Mercanto Holdings Inc.

Mercanto Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MUSH) is a federally licensed Canadian cannabis and wellness company focused on innovation and the development of differentiated consumer products across multiple categories. For more information, please visit www.mercantoholdings.com.

Forward‑Looking Statements / Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward‑looking information" and "forward‑looking statements" (collectively, "forward‑looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding consumer demand, product performance, market adoption, sales trends, and the potential growth of Québec's vape category. Forward‑looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

These risks include, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions, competition, regulatory approvals, market adoption rates, supply‑chain dynamics, pricing pressures, operational risks, and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Forward‑looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‑looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Mercanto Holdings Inc.

Mercanto Holdings Inc., Email: [email protected]