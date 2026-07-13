MERCANTO HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

MONTREAL, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Mercanto Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MUSH) (the "Company" or "Mercanto") announces that it intends to commence a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB"), subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Under the proposed NCIB, the Company may purchase for cancellation up to 2,851,771 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 10% of the Company's public float as at the date of the Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid.

Subject to acceptance by the Exchange, the NCIB is expected to commence on July 15, 2026 and terminate on July 14, 2027, or on such earlier date as the maximum number of common shares purchased under the NCIB has been acquired or the NCIB is otherwise terminated by the Company.

Purchases under the NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange and/or alternative Canadian trading systems through Raymond James Ltd., the Company's designated broker for the NCIB, in accordance with the policies of the Exchange. The price paid by the Company for any common shares acquired under the NCIB will be the prevailing market price at the time of purchase.

The Board of Directors believes that, from time to time, the market price of the Company's common shares may not fully reflect their underlying value and future prospects. Accordingly, the Board believes that the NCIB represents an appropriate use of the Company's available financial resources.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to the proposed normal course issuer bid, the anticipated commencement and duration of the NCIB, the number of common shares that may be purchased thereunder, and the Company's intentions regarding such purchases. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the receipt of acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange, market conditions, regulatory requirements, the availability of capital, and the Company's future financial performance and cash flows. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Mercanto Holdings Inc.

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