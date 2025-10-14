Menopause Support Gains Ground in Canadian Workplaces

Insights from HR leaders reveal how simple changes unlock outsized benefits for employees, employers, and the economy

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - With one-quarter of the Canadian workforce made up of women over 40 -- the prime age for perimenopause and menopause -- employers are waking up to both the pressing need and the powerful opportunity to foster menopause-inclusive workplaces. Best practices are emerging, according to a recent Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC) Menopause Works Here™ Best Practices for Employers event. Ahead of World Menopause Day on October 18, MFC is sharing insights from the session, which featured leaders from some of Canada's most recognized organizations – Sun Life, IKEA Canada, PwC Canada, and BMO.

According to MFC's Menopause and Work in Canada report, unmanaged menopause symptoms cost the Canadian economy an estimated $3.5 billion every year due to missed days of work, reduced productivity, and women losing income during their peak earning years. Employers that understand and respond to this stage of life are better positioned to support employees, strengthen engagement, and benefit from the full contributions of experienced talent.

"This is a pivotal moment for Canadian employers," said Janet Ko, President and Co-Founder, MFC. "We've never had so many women in midlife playing such a vital role in the economy. The good news is it's not a heavy lift to make a big difference: simple, practical steps can help women thrive while boosting organizational success."

The Best Practices Session key takeaways, along with MFC's five-step Playbook for Employers and new Manager's Guide, are among the free employer resources available through MFC's groundbreaking Menopause Works HereTM campaign. The campaign, which is free to join, provides an opportunity for employers to signal their commitment to supporting employees experiencing this universal stage of life.

Insights from the Best Practices Session include:

Support education and awareness : Helps close the menopause knowledge gap, removes stigma and fear of discrimination, giving employees and managers the confidence to discuss menopause in the workplace.

: Helps close the menopause knowledge gap, removes stigma and fear of discrimination, giving employees and managers the confidence to discuss menopause in the workplace. Secure leadership buy-in: Visible sponsorship from executives ensures that change happens quickly and signals to employees that the company values women in the prime of their working lives.

Visible sponsorship from executives ensures that change happens quickly and signals to employees that the company values women in the prime of their working lives. Rethink policies and benefits with a new lens: Reviewing existing benefits and supports through a menopause-inclusive lens can deliver meaningful improvements, often at little or no additional cost.

Reviewing existing benefits and supports through a menopause-inclusive lens can deliver meaningful improvements, often at little or no additional cost. Enable flexibility: Simple accommodations--such as flexibility in schedule, more frequent bathroom breaks, or use of AI tools can have a big impact on employee wellbeing and performance.

Simple accommodations--such as flexibility in schedule, more frequent bathroom breaks, or use of AI tools can have a big impact on employee wellbeing and performance. Provide tools and guidance: Formal resources such as guidelines, playbooks and manager toolkits help embed change across the organization and support both employees and leaders.

Learn more from Canadian HR leaders on the steps they have taken at their companies:

"At Sun Life, we're not only supporting our own employees through this phase of life, but we're also working to ensure that all Canadian employers have the guidance and resources they need," said Marie-Chantal Côté, Senior Vice-President, Sun Life Health. "We've developed comprehensive tool kits, detailed reports and we've also sponsored the Menopause Foundation of Canada's work in this area. We are committed to helping Canadian companies create inclusive and supportive work environments for all employees."

"With strong sponsorship from our executive team, we launched a comprehensive Menopause Strategy at PwC," said Lisa Rosen, Director, Total Rewards, PwC Canada. "Education and awareness have been central to our approach – we've launched a resource hub and monthly Menopause Talking Circles, while also hosting learning sessions and providing guidance for managers to foster open, empathetic conversations that help to normalize menopause as a workplace topic. Many women have shared that simply opening the conversation made them feel seen and less alone."

"We aim to support all co-workers through all life stages and menopause is no different," said Tanja Fratangeli, Head of People and Culture, IKEA Canada. "We introduced menopause guidelines for all co-workers across IKEA Canada, alongside practical how-to guides for employees and managers. We are raising awareness to keep the conversation going, ensuring our co-workers continue to feel comfortable seeking and receiving the support they need."

"In 2022, we created BMO's first-ever women's health strategy. Within this strategy, our Menopause Unfiltered sessions have increased awareness and sparked dialogue, ensuring that our employees feel supported," said Sarika Gundu, Head, Canadian Benefits and Enterprise Recognition, BMO. "Some organizations may worry they don't have the resources to address menopause-related issues, but we have found that there are low-cost high-value initiatives that can have a real impact in supporting employees."

About the Menopause Works Here™ campaign

Menopause Works Here™ launched in 2023 in response to MFC's groundbreaking Menopause and Work in Canada report. In 2025, Menopause Works Here™ earned a Breakout Program Award from Catalyst, highlighting its impact and innovation. MFC is grateful to partners like Sun Life that are helping MFC advance its commitment to making Canadian workplaces menopause inclusive.

About the Menopause Foundation of Canada

The Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC) is a national non-profit advocacy organization created to raise awareness of the impact of menopause on women and society. MFC's mission is to eliminate the social stigma and taboos associated with menopause. The organization is dedicated to closing the menopause knowledge gap, improving access to menopause care and treatment and creating menopause inclusive workplaces. Learn more at MenopauseFoundationCanada.ca.

SOURCE The Menopause Foundation of Canada

For further information, please contact: [email protected]