MENKES UNVEILS NEW PARK AT SUGAR WHARF

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Menkes Developments Ltd. ("Menkes"), in partnership with the City of Toronto, is pleased to unveil the 10,000m2 "Park in Progress" at Sugar Wharf, located at 50 Queens Quay East. In what would have been otherwise underutilized space, Menkes worked collaboratively with the City of Toronto and landscape architect O2 Planning and Design (O2) to create a "Park in Progress" – A public space that is open for community use while a long-term vision is developed for the permanent park.

"As we prepare for a permanent park at 50 Queens Quay East it is a priority for me that our community can enjoy the space with a park-in-progress. I'm proud to be delivering green space for our waterfront, and for this collaboration between the City and Menkes," said Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik, City Councillor Ward 10 Spadina-Fort York.

Although temporary in nature with an estimated three to five-year lifespan, the new park was thoughtfully and intentionally designed. It features grass, meadows, trees, pathways, seating, pickleball courts, and an off-leash area for dogs. The final design of the permanent park will be subject to a design competition and is scheduled for completion in 2030.

"Menkes is proud to be a city builder in every sense of the word: this park is exemplary of our commitment to building flourishing urban mixed-use communities. The park is sure to be enjoyed by the entire waterfront community and demonstrates the impact of innovative planning, strategic partnerships, and thoughtful placemaking in creating dynamic, people-first urban spaces," said Jared Menkes, President of High-Rise Residential at Menkes.

Last year, Menkes completed the first phase of its master-planned Sugar Wharf redevelopment, delivering over 1,400 residential units across two 64 and 65 storey towers, a 675,000 square foot class "AAA" LEED Platinum office tower, and 205 affordable rental units.

"This park is not just a placeholder – it's a flexible space that responds to the evolving needs of a transforming neighbourhood. It's designed to serve the community now, foster pride and ownership, and create a welcoming place for neighbours to connect," said David Pantaleo, Associate, Landscape Architect at O2.

This state-of-the-art park is part of Menkes and the City's joint effort to revitalize Toronto's waterfront with vibrant public spaces. The new park is envisioned as an active use space that will serve both the existing community and the larger downtown core population. According to Waterfront Toronto, once fully developed, the Eastern Waterfront will be home to over 100,000 residents. Continued strategic investment and intentional redevelopment will be key to transforming the area into a thriving urban destination that supports a rapidly growing population.

Menkes is actively working on the second phase of the Sugar Wharf development. Preliminary plans include three residential towers boasting over 2,600 units including affordable rental units, an integrated elementary school being designed in collaboration with the Toronto District School Board (TDSB), and a children's daycare designed in collaboration with the City of Toronto.

The new 50 Queens Quay East Park is now open to the public.

