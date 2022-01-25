Mendo to Ease Medical Cannabis Patient Transition for Shelter Market

MONTREAL and VICTORIA, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Medicibis ("Mendo"), a Canadian licensed producer and owner of www.mendocannabis.ca, an online portal for medical patients that ships nationwide, announced today it reached an agreement with Shelter Cannabis to ease patient transition as Agro-Greens, operator of Shelter Market, have decided to close their medical cannabis site.

"Agreeing on terms with Medicibis was essential to ensure easy transition for our members. We are confident that the Mendo team and platform will serve our clients needs with the same kindness and care patients have come to expect from Shelter Market," said David Purcell, Chief Commercial Officer of Shelter Cannabis.

"It breaks my heart that we are no longer able to support medical clients though Shelter Market, but I am exceedingly grateful to Mendo. I am confident that their diverse product offering, and excellent customer service will ensure these individuals continue to have access to top quality medicine," said Jeremy Vokins, Managing Director of Agro-Greens.

Mendo operates a national online portal for medical patients with a broader product selection relative to Shelter Market. Mendo customer care is standing by to receive and promptly process medical documents from current Shelter Market members. If a patient's medical document is expired or is expiring this year, Mendo will cover the cost for renewal upon transfer to their platform. Additionally, Mendo will offer Shelter Market patients a discount of 10% on two orders of the new member's choice to further ease the transition.

"Mendo was created with all Canadian cannabis patients in mind. Helping Shelter Market members easily transition to a new platform reinforces our core values and patient-first approach," said Jay Schwartz, Chief Operating Officer of Mendo. "We look forward to servicing these patients with the respect they deserve, through a platform that offers a wide arrange of sought-after products with accessible pricing."

About Medicibis

Medicibis operates out of its 20,000 sq.ft. cannabis cultivation facility located 15 minutes from downtown Montreal in St. Jean Sur Richelieu. Medicibis also operates an online portal for medical patients that ships nationwide through their website mendocannabis.ca. Mendo's menu has been carefully curated to offer a variety of sough-after products from licensed producers from all over Canada. Mendo is positioned to become one of the leading suppliers of medical cannabis to patients and veterans in the country.

