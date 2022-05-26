Menarini inaugurates new regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE

The inauguration drew the participation of influential healthcare dignitaries, most notably H.E. Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri , Assistant Undersecretary of Public Health Policy and Licensing at the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention; H.E. Nicola Lener , Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, as well as high-level executives from Menarini's global team, as Dr Luca Lastrucci ,Group General Manager, Dr Ugur Bingol META President and Dr Basel Thaher Middle East Regional Head and MEA General Manager.

Elcin Barker Ergun, CEO Menarini Group and Member of the Board of Directors, said: "Today marks a historical moment for us as we open our regional offices in Dubai, a key inflection point, to significantly grow our presence and portfolio in the Middle East. As a 135 years old family owned company, we are looking forward to serve many more patients in the Middle East in the coming years with our unwavering commitment to Quality."

Luca Lastrucci, Group General Manager at Menarini, commented: "Today's inauguration of our MEA headquarters in Dubai is a significant milestone for our company as we expand our investments in the MEA region. Our presence in a leading pharmaceutical hub like Dubai will strengthen Menarini's capabilities and improve market access in delivering breakthrough products in the areas of cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and inflammatory diseases." Lastrucci added: "The UAE government has shown unwavering support for pharmaco-economic investments through its solid commercial infrastructure and impressive facilities. We see this as a vital step in the right direction for Menarini and will continue to work side-by-side with the UAE government to raise healthcare standards and support the wellbeing of communities across the UAE and beyond."

Commenting on Menarini's new regional launch being perfectly aligned with the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, Dr. Ali Al Sayed, Director of Pharmaceutical Services Department at the Dubai Health Authority, said: "A defining objective of Dubai's 2030 strategy is to be a global hub for knowledge-based, sustainable and innovation focused businesses. As Menarini is a company with longstanding roots based in medical research, it will be a strong contributor to this visionary strategy. Together, we share Dubai's overarching healthcare vision of positioning Dubai as the leading destination for healthcare knowledge, education and training."

Present in 140 countries with over 17,000 employees, the new Menarini regional headquarters in Dubai will be guided by Menarini's deeply rooted values of being patient-focused, people centered, and being committed to quality, integrity, and responsibility. This important milestone serves as a testament to Menarini's ongoing mission of curing diseases on a global scale and prioritizing patient health above all else.

About Menarini

The Menarini Group is a leading international pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, with a turnover of more than $4 billion and over 17,000 employees. Menarini is focused on therapeutic areas with high unmet needs with products for cardiology, oncology, pneumology, gastroenterology, infectious diseases, diabetology, inflammation and analgesia. With 18 production sites and 9 Research and Development centers, Menarini's products are available in 140 countries worldwide. For further information, please visit www.menarini.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1826819/Menarini_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1826820/Menarini_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/652491/MENARINI_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite

For further information: Valeria Speroni Cardi, Email: [email protected], Phone: +39 05556801