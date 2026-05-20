Memorandum of Understanding between the Rohingya Language Council (RLC) and Bezoku

Digital infrastructure for 4 million stateless people

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Rohingya are a culturally vibrant community of 4 million people. Continuous suppression of the Rohingya people has resulted in mass migration from Myanmar, with many stuck in refugee camps.

The RLC is leading the fight for Rohingya language preservation and education, with in-flight plans for libraries, dictionaries, linguistic standards and digital tools.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been agreed between the RLC and Bezoku, a Canadian startup rolling out advanced digital infrastructure for Indigenous and low resource languages.

The partnership will deliver a privacy preserving foundation for Rohingya digital innovation and sovereignty.

"This partnership with Bezoku reflects our shared belief that technology will support community building and digital inclusion using the internet as a community lifeline." said Muhammad Noor, founder of the Rohingya Language Council. "Working with a company that is focused solely on Indigenous and low resource languages creates a powerful partnership to bring hope and empowerment to our people."

"Technology is a double edged sword" said Ian Gilmour, Managing Director and Founder of Bezoku. "This collaboration is an incredible opportunity to work with the Rohingya Language Council and listen to their stories. We are taking the time to learn more from Noor and his team. We cannot afford to get this wrong, the stakes are too high."

The Rohingya Language Council has already experienced a number of successes. A significant milestone was reached in June 2018, when Hanifi Rohingya script was officially added to the Unicode Standard in version 11.0. Along with spelling and grammar books, this collaboration builds from these successes.

"The goal is to harness technology, to bring my people together and give them the tools to learn, including building their cognitive skills." said Muhammad Noor " We will not just copy the western model, we will be directing Bezoku's models to complement our range of children's books and online media."

About the Rohingya Language Council

The Rohingya Language Council (RLC) is a community-led institution dedicated to restoring Rohingya culture and identity. The Council establishes rigorous linguistic standards while ensuring the language is digitized and adapted for the modern era.

In his book, Born to Struggle, MD Noor tells his story from being born as a refugee and his escape from the limbo of statelessness to chart his own path, a powerful testament to the indomitability of the human spirit.

Learn more at https://mdnoor.com/

About Bezoku

Bezoku's small language models are designed exclusively for Indigenous and low resource speakers. Our digital infrastructure is designed to pollute less, operate on older handsets and avoid high internet costs.

Bezoku's Indigenous ownership pathway aligns control with the communities using the platform.

Bezoku is a member of the Intel Liftoff Program and the DENVR AI Ascend program.

Learn more at https://bezoku.ai/

SOURCE Bezoku Limited

Media Contacts: MD Noor, [email protected], +60 192421874; Ian Gilmour, [email protected], +1 (345) 9226778