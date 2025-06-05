MemeCore Announces Strategic Entry into South Korea with Acquisition of KOSDAQ-Listed Company

SEOUL, South Korea, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- MemeCore, the world's first Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for the Meme 2.0 movement, has officially announced the commencement of its acquisition process for a KOSDAQ-listed company, marking a significant step in its expansion into the South Korean market.

As a pioneer in the viral economy, MemeCore aims to redefine meme coins as lasting cultural and economic assets. The project introduces a new paradigm — Meme 2.0 — driven by its proprietary consensus algorithm, Proof of Meme (PoM), which enhances the on-chain value and connectivity of diverse community-driven meme coins.

MemeCore has recently drawn global attention after becoming the second-largest holder of $TRUMP and participating in an exclusive private dinner hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump. The invite-only event, reserved for the top 25 holders of $TRUMP, saw MemeCore co-founder ICE in attendance, signaling the growing influence and recognition of the project on the world stage.

"By acquiring a KOSDAQ-listed company, we aim to establish a stronger foothold in South Korea — one of the most active markets in crypto trading — and further accelerate our expansion into the region," said Jun, CEO of MemeCore.

The acquisition is a strategic move that positions MemeCore for ISMS certification and Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registration in Korea. This milestone will also provide the groundwork for a robust domestic dApp ecosystem built on MemeCore's native mainnet. The acquired company is expected to realign its business operations to focus on Web3 innovation and digital assets.

MemeCore is currently in negotiations and conducting due diligence with several listed companies. Upon completion of the acquisition, the project plans to sequentially launch MRC-20 token services and community-powered dApps tailored for the Korean market.

About MemeCore

MemeCore is the first Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for Meme 2.0 — a paradigm shift that redefines meme coins from fleeting trends into long-term cultural and economic movements. Through the viral economy model, MemeCore rewards content virality and transaction activity, ensuring that every meaningful interaction becomes part of a value-generating, sustainable ecosystem.

For more information, visit https://memecore.com

