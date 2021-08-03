Members of the Society of United Professionals ratify two-year collective agreement with Hydro One

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Hydro One Inc. (Hydro One) and the Society of United Professionals (the Society) are pleased to announce that Society-represented Hydro One employees voted in favour of renewing their two-year collective agreement.

"I want to extend my thanks to the Society's leadership and our bargaining teams for their commitment to reach this balanced outcome," said Mark Poweska, President and CEO, Hydro One. "I am confident that these highly-skilled employees will continue to build a better and brighter future by delivering value for customers, communities and investors today and for years to come".

"The Society of United Professionals takes great pride in working collaboratively to negotiate fair collective agreements," said Michelle Johnston, President, Society of United Professionals. "I am very pleased that our membership voted in favour of this agreement, as recommended by their bargaining team."

The collective agreement covers approximately 1,800 employees in critical engineering, supervisory and administrative roles.

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $30.3 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020, and annual revenues in 2020 of approximately $7.3 billion.

Our team of approximately 8,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2020, Hydro One invested approximately $1.9 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

About the Society of United Professionals:

The Society of United Professionals is the union of choice for more than 8,700 Ontario professional workers, including approximately 1,800 Hydro One employees. Society members work in the public, private, not-for-profit and regulatory sectors. Founded in 1944 by Ontario Hydro engineers who wanted better working conditions, today the Society represents professionals of many stripes, including engineers, scientists, lawyers and supervisors. For more information, visit www.thesociety.ca.

