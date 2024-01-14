Members of Parliament and Muslim community groups begin delegation to the Occupied West Bank and Jordan

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of Parliament and representatives from Muslim humanitarian and civil society organizations have arrived in Jordan for a six-day visit to Jordan, East Jerusalem, and the Occupied West Bank.

The delegation led by The Canadian-Muslim Vote includes two Liberal and three NDP Members of Parliament and community groups Islamic Relief Canada, the International Development and Relief Foundation, The Coalition of Canadian Palestinian Organizations and the National Council of Canadian Muslims.

The delegation will visit projects operated by Canadian NGOs to witness firsthand the daily struggles endured by Palestinian refugees in Jordan and Palestinians in East Jerusalem and the Occupied West Bank.

An estimated 2 million registered Palestinian refugees are living in Jordan. In the past three months since the tragic aftermath of October 7th, more than 300 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces, among them more than 66 children.

Members of Parliament will have the opportunity to speak with Palestinians and learn more about their stories and struggles and what types of strategies are needed by Canada to ensure the lives of Palestinians are preserved and human rights are upheld all across the Middle East.

Over the past three months, NGOs and community groups alike have been relentlessly calling for an end to the death and destruction in Gaza and for Canada to play a positive role to stand for peace in the region.

