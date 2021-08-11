MONTRÉAL, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Montréal has a number of dynamic businesses and organizations whose innovative ideas help create a strong local economic fabric. Some organizations have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to reduce their operations. Today, as we plan for the economic recovery, they need support now more than ever to ensure their communities remain robust. The Government of Canada is committed to assisting them in the pursuit of their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced $400,000 in financial support for Technologies Connect&GO.

After originally targeting the event industry, Technologies Connect&GO, a business that specializes in the development and marketing of intuitive operational management systems for the leisure, sports and entertainment sectors, decided to focus its marketing activities on permanent facilities in 2020. The pandemic—with the ban on large gatherings, and efforts to develop contactless technologies—has only strengthened the business's repositioning.

CED's repayable contribution will be used to fund, among other things, the business's international marketing activities, its participation in trade shows, and the development of promotional material to implement a marketing strategy in North America and Europe for its innovative products. This support will lead to the creation of two jobs and maintain three in marketing.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on organizations that are well grounded in the regional economy. Innovation is a major contributor to growth, as well as a key asset in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"We are helping businesses equip themselves with the tools they need to remain competitive, prosper and create good jobs. Thanks to this Government of Canada funding, Technologies Connect&GO will be able to pursue its innovation in a cutting-edge field and strengthen its position in the industry and on markets, thereby contributing to our future prosperity while stimulating the regional economy. This support will benefit the entire Montréal region and allow the Canadian economy to come back even stronger."

Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

"By investing in Technologies Connect&GO's marketing activities, the Government of Canada is following through on its commitments and helping businesses grow, innovate and export their products so they can create good-quality jobs and thereby ensure a prosperous Canadian economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"2020 and 2021 have been very difficult years for our industry. We see this Government of Canada support as a major sign of confidence in us. It gives us the resources we need to start growing again and deploy our technology around the world."

Dominic Gagnon, President, Technologies Connect&GO

Quick facts

This funding was awarded under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs who leverage innovation to grow their businesses and make them more competitive, as well as regional economic stakeholders who help create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

The success of the economic recovery will depend, among other things, on as many Canadians as possible getting vaccinated. For more information: Vaccines for COVID-19.

CED is a key federal partner for regional economic development in Quebec . Through its 12 regional business offices, CED helps businesses, supporting organizations, and all the regions of Quebec prepare for the economy of tomorrow.

