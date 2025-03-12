From folk to electro: Charlotte Cardin, Loud, Matt Lang, Geoffroy, Québec Redneck, and more!

MONTREAL, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Mélo Festival unveils the full lineup for its first edition, taking place from June 6 to 8, 2025, at Plaza Repentigny. This unprecedented event in the suburbs of Montreal promises an exceptional immersive experience. With over 25 renowned artists, the festival will have attendees dancing to the sounds of Quebec and Canadian music, celebrating the richness of local genres and talent.

TWO STAGES, THREE DAYS OF NON-STOP MUSIC

Festival-goers will enjoy a fully immersive experience with a diverse lineup spread across two distinct stages:

Ciel Ouvert Stage (outdoor) : A breathtaking open-air setting where each evening offers a unique atmosphere tailored to the musical styles of the moment. Folk, country, pop, and timeless Quebec classics will set the tone under the stars, creating a warm and festive ambiance.

: A breathtaking open-air setting where each evening offers a unique atmosphere tailored to the musical styles of the moment. Folk, country, pop, and timeless classics will set the tone under the stars, creating a warm and festive ambiance. Évasion Stage (indoor): A vibrant and intimate space designed to keep the party going late into the night. Featuring an electrifying lineup of electro and afro-house DJs, this stage promises total immersion in captivating rhythms.

To fully enjoy the festival and access both stages, festival-goers will need the Évasion Totale ticket. Available in limited quantities, this ticket is required for entry to both stages.

A DYNAMIC AND DIVERSE LINEUP

On Friday, the festival will kick off with a vibrant folk and country night on the Ciel Ouvert stage, immersing festival-goers in a festive atmosphere. Meanwhile, the Évasion stage will feature live electro bands, keeping the energy high until 2 AM. On Saturday, the Ciel Ouvert stage will come alive with pop music and electrifying performances, while the Évasion stage will offer a deep dive into the world of electro and afro-house, with DJs keeping the crowd dancing all night long. Finally, on Sunday, the festival will start with a free morning show for kids, followed by performances from Quebec music legends in the afternoon—a perfect opportunity to relax in camping chairs and enjoy a warm, family-friendly atmosphere.

As spots for the indoor stage are limited, early booking is recommended. Daily tickets will go on sale on Thursday, March 19th. Three-day passes are already available at www.melofestival.com .

Thank you to the major partners of the project for their valuable support: Bud Light, Distillerie 3 Lacs, Flordeco Repentigny, Chevrolet Repentigny, and Équipe Granger, for their essential financial contribution.

ABOUT MÉLO FESTIVAL

Mélo Festival is an inclusive and diverse musical celebration created to bring communities together through music. Driven by a passion for local and international talent, it offers an eclectic lineup that blends folk, electro, pop, and Quebecois classics. With the mission of democratizing access to music and creating unforgettable moments, the festival reflects values of inclusivity, accessibility, and cultural discovery, while enriching the music scene in the eastern suburbs of Montreal.

For more information : www.melofestival.com | @melo.festival | Melo Festival

SOURCE Mélo Festival Inc.

Media Relations: Marie-Christine Labonté, [email protected], 514-966-6414