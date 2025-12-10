Melissa Munn awarded the 2025 Ed McIsaac Human Rights in Corrections Award

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Dr. Ivan Zinger, Correctional Investigator of Canada, announced that Dr. Melissa Munn is the 2025 recipient of the Ed McIsaac Human Rights in Corrections Award, recognizing her nearly four decades of unwavering commitment to advancing human rights and correctional practice in Canada.

Dr. Munn is a pioneering activist-academic whose work has centered on supporting incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals. Her contributions span direct support, policy advocacy, and scholarly innovation. Beginning her journey at age 18, she has worked with numerous abolitionist and restorative justice groups, supported parole hearings, and organized initiatives that amplify prisoner voices.

Her groundbreaking PhD dissertation focused on the reintegration experiences of long-term prisoners, emphasizing success over recidivism. She co-authored On the Outside: From Lengthy Incarceration to Lasting Freedom and created the widely distributed Getting Out. Staying Out booklet, now in its fourth English edition and second French edition, which has reached over 4,500 prisoners and parolees across Canada.

Melissa's commitment extends to supporting the efforts of others to develop prisoner-centred initiatives like the Breakaway Initiative, a peer-led gang disaffiliation program created by Rick Sauvé. She also founded and maintains http://www.penalpress.com, an open-access, digital archive of prisoner-produced newsletters, and has played a key role in the Journal of Prisoners on Prisons, the world's only peer-reviewed journal for prisoner writing.

Her recent projects include interactive exhibits showcasing prisoner art and poetry, and her work with the Prison for Women Memorial Collective to support formerly incarcerated women in creating a memorial garden and art installation in Kingston, Ontario.

Beyond corrections, Dr. Munn has contributed to Indigenous rights, anti-poverty initiatives, and labor advocacy, and has been recognized by Indigenous communities for her support and allyship.

Melissa Munn exemplifies the spirit of the Ed McIsaac Award through her tireless efforts to promote dignity, inclusion, and justice for marginalized populations. Her work continues to shape correctional practice and human rights discourse in Canada.

To learn more about the Ed McIsaac Human Rights in Corrections Award, including the nomination process, please visit our website at: https://oci-bec.gc.ca/en/content/ed-mcisaac-human-rights-corrections-award.

