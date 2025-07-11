Melissa Barnes Launches The RISE Method™ to Help Women Reignite Relationships, Reclaim Identity, and Align Success with Soul

After Two Decades in End-of-Life Care, Melissa Barnes Introduces The RISE Method™: Legacy Builder Edition, Bringing Legacy-Building Insight to Female Entrepreneurs Experiencing Burnout, Disconnection, and Emotional Exhaustion

WHITBY, ON, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- After 20 years of supporting families through life's most emotional transitions, Melissa Barnes (Barnes Coaching & Consulting) is launching The RISE Method™: Legacy Builder Edition—a transformational 12-week 1:1 coaching experience for high-achieving female entrepreneurs. The program is designed for women who are outwardly successful but inwardly overwhelmed, disconnected from their true selves, and emotionally exhausted.

This elite mentorship meets women at a pivotal crossroads—where business achievements mask strained relationships, burnout, and a diminished sense of self. The RISE Method™ combines mindset mastery, trauma release, traditional coaching, and quantum healing to help women reignite their marriages, reconnect with children, reclaim their identity, and align personal fulfillment with professional success.

"After witnessing life's most profound endings for over two decades, I realized the greatest tragedy isn't death—it's an unlived life," says Melissa Barnes, founder of Barnes Coaching & Consulting. "Too many women are surviving their success, missing out on joy, intimacy, and meaning. I created The RISE Method™ to help them reclaim it all—before it's too late."

The need is urgent. According to ForbesWomen (2023), 70% of high-achieving women report feeling emotionally disconnected despite external success. Burnout among female entrepreneurs has surged by 35% in the past five years. Eight in ten women admit to feeling guilty for wanting 'more', even after reaching significant milestones. The RISE Method™ addresses this emotional gap directly. Over 90% of Melissa's clients report radical clarity and emotional reconnection within the first 30 days.

This mentorship is built for women who appear to have it all—thriving businesses, full schedules, and beautiful lives—but privately feel unfulfilled, disconnected, and overwhelmed. Through this intimate and transformational journey, clients gain clarity, confidence, and the emotional reconnection they've been missing.

Women ready to explore this high-touch experience can apply at melissabarnescoaching.vip.

About Barnes Coaching & Consulting

Barnes Coaching & Consulting was founded by Melissa Barnes, a former funeral director with 20 years of end-of-life care experience. The practice guides high-achieving women through The RISE Method™, helping them restore emotional connection, realign with purpose, and rise into the legacy they are meant to lead.

