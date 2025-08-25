Melissa & Doug Gives Its Viral Vending Machine a "Glow-Up" this Holiday Season with the New Sort, Stock, Select Beauty Kiosk Play Set

The latest iteration of the brand's viral vending machine blends classic pretend play with top trends to create this year's must-have holiday toy for any budding beauty lover!

WILTON, Conn., Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Melissa & Doug, the #1 preschool brand for wooden and sustainable toys*, announced today the national launch of its all-new Sort, Stock, Select Beauty Kiosk Play Set. Building on the viral success of the brand's original vending machine play set, which sold out more than 7 times last year alone on MelissaAndDoug.com, this 24-piece wooden beauty kiosk encourages imaginative, skill-building play for future makeup fans ages three and older!

Melissa & Doug Stock, Select Beauty Kiosk Play Set (CNW Group/Melissa & Doug)

"We're always challenging ourselves to reimagine popular play patterns and add unique Melissa & Doug touches," says Sofia Dumery, Senior Vice President of Design at Melissa & Doug. "Our snack vending machine became an instant classic, receiving hundreds of 5-star reviews, which led us to look for fresh ways to build on that concept. Our designers were inspired by beauty kiosks seen at airports, as well as new beauty trends emerging and resonating with our consumers—and their little ones who imitate every move. We're excited to bring fans our Sort, Stock, Select Beauty Kiosk. It's sure to give kids a fun new way to explore skin and nail care, makeup routines, and spa-like experiences as well as problem solving, cause-and-effect, counting, color matching and so much more!"

The Sort, Stock, Select Beauty Kiosk Play Set features double-sided toy makeup and accessories with realistic details for eyes, lips and face that lets little ones imagine their own unique makeup looks and skincare routines. Simply load the kiosk with the wooden cosmetics or fill with your own favorites, then insert the color-matching play coins or bank card and press the corresponding letter and number button to watch your item drop into the collection drawer!

The new play set continues the momentum of Melissa & Doug's original Sort, Stock, Select Vending Machine released nationally last year and named the 2025 Preschool Toy of The Year by The Toy Association. The fully functioning wooden vending machine became a viral hit on social media and quickly amassed more than 5 million views on TikTok alone.

Melissa & Doug continues to innovate and deliver a fresh perspective on your favorite toys and classic play patterns. The Sort, Stock, Select Beauty Kiosk joins other recent innovations such as Sticker WOW!®, Blockables™, and more!

Now available at MelissaAndDoug.com and other national retailers. Learn more about the importance of open-ended, screen-free play and access free resources, like print-and-play activities, blog posts, and more, at MelissaAndDoug.com.

About Melissa & Doug

Timeless Toys. Endless Possibilities.

From classic wooden toys to crafts and pretend play, Melissa & Doug products provide a launch pad to ignite imagination and a sense of wonder in all children so they can discover their passions and their purpose. Recognized by parents as the #1 preschool brand for wooden and sustainable toys,* Melissa & Doug is committed to its vision of making timeless, sustainable toys for a thriving and inclusive world. Melissa & Doug is a wholly owned subsidiary of Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company.

*Source: Leger 360 Claims Research, March 2025

SOURCE Melissa & Doug

Press Contact: Rosalie Sellman, [email protected]