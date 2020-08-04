Megaport Enables Customers with Secure, On-Demand Connectivity to Cloudflare

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ -- Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) ("Megaport"), a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, today announced direct access to Cloudflare's global network for its customers on Megaport's global Software Defined Network (SDN).

As a Cloudflare Network Interconnect (CNI) launch partner, Megaport's connectivity services enable greater flexibility for customers to rapidly on-ramp onto Cloudflare's global network. They can establish a direct connection between their network and Cloudflare's edge network using Megaport's Virtual Cross Connects (VXC) for a reliable, high performing, and predictable connection. Customers also can extend the security, performance, and reliability benefits of Cloudflare to their Internet properties—whether they are deployed on-premises, in the public cloud, or in a shared data centre. This secure, direct access enables rapid scaling, consistent performance, and ease-of-use.

"At Cloudflare, we are constantly looking for ways to improve the security, performance, and reliability of our customers' networks and teams," said John Graham-Cumming, Chief Technology Officer of Cloudflare. "By partnering with Megaport, we are providing an additional path for our customers to access our services in the location of their choice using the method they prefer. Secure, private, reliable, and efficient software-defined network connectivity between Cloudflare's edge and our customers is another way we are helping to build a better Internet."

The combined presence of Cloudflare's global network (which spans more than 200 cities in over 100 countries, including 17 in mainland China) and Megaport (with over 700 enabled data centres globally), makes it easier to protect networks from even more locations. The partnership of Megaport and Cloudflare means customers can directly connect to Cloudflare's network even if they are not in the same data centre.

Phase one will provide direct access to Cloudflare's network. This includes acceleration and security services such as Cloudflare Magic Transit, DDoS protection, and security solutions. Access will be available on three continents from 14 initial metro markets, with more locations planned for the future. Megaport and Cloudflare have a history of collaboration, with Cloudflare joining Megaport Internet Exchange (MegaIX) in 2014.

"Cloudflare and Megaport are driven to offer greater flexibility to our customers," said Matt­ Simpson, Vice President, Cloud Services, Megaport. "In addition to accessing Cloudflare's network on Megaport's global internet exchange service, customers can now provision on-demand, secure connections through our Software Defined Network directly to Cloudflare Network Interconnect on-ramps globally. With over 700 enabled data centres in 23 countries, Megaport extends the reach of CNI on-ramps to the locations where enterprises house their critical IT infrastructure. Because Cloudflare's network is interconnected with our SDN, customers can point, click, and connect in real time. We're delighted to grow our partnership with Cloudflare and bring CNI to our services ecosystem—allowing customers to build multi-service, securely-connected IT architectures in a matter of minutes."

Key Points:

Megaport's Network as a Service solution enables customers to directly and securely connect and integrate between on-premises, cloud, and third-party application environments with ease and choice.

Customers can connect to Cloudflare's global network from any of Megaport's more than 700 enabled data centres in North America , Asia Pacific , and Europe .

, , and . Establish and configure a private network interconnection to Cloudflare's network in a matter of minutes across Megaport's SDN. Deployments complete in minutes, not days.

Reduced hardware dependency means fewer capital expenses. Customers can privately connect to Cloudflare's network using Megaport's platform, and replace on-premises hardware with network functions delivered and billed as a service.

Cloudflare provides a scalable, unified control plane to deliver security, performance, and reliability for multi-cloud deployments. Enforce the same security policies across all clouds, regardless of cloud vendor. Cloudflare provides multi-cloud load balancing, distributing traffic across different clouds, and CDN caching in order to further reduce latency with the advantage to lower egress charges from public cloud vendors.

About Megaport

Megaport is a global leading Network as a Service provider. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or our open API. Megaport connects more than 1,700 customers in over 700 enabled data centres globally. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, AWS Technology Partner, AWS Networking Competency Partner, Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, IBM Direct Link Cloud Exchange provider, Microsoft Azure Express Route Partner, Nutanix Direct Connect Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, Salesforce Express Connect Partner, and SAP PartnerEdge Open Ecosystem Partner.

To learn more about Megaport, please visit: www.megaport.com .

