Megaport Adds IT Sales Veteran Rodney Foreman to the Executive Team as Chief Revenue Officer

BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 31, 2021 /CNW/ -- Megaport (ASX: MP1), a leading global Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, announced today the addition of Rodney Foreman to the executive team in the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer. Foreman will lead Megaport's global sales organisation and have responsibility for all revenue generating programs.

Foreman brings more than 20 years of expertise and leadership in product management, direct sales, and channel sales to Megaport. As Vice President of Worldwide Cloud Channel and Mid-Market Sales at IBM Corporation, he led a global sales team that consistently overachieved on annual revenue targets of over one billion US dollars. Most recently, Foreman was the Chief Revenue Officer of Cobalt Iron, a data protection and security SaaS provider, where he spearheaded the company's transformation to a channel-based business. He also launched successful channel sales programs at Nutanix and Informatica.

"We are excited to bring Rodney's deep expertise and track record in leading global sales organisations to Megaport," said Vincent English, CEO of Megaport. "With the coming launch of Megaport Virtual Edge (MVE), which will enable the hosting of Network Function Virtualization (NFV), such as SD-WAN capabilities, Megaport has never been in a better position to maximise the revenue opportunities of a tailored and robust channel programme."

"With our increasing focus on the systems integrator market as well as our excellent momentum in the data centre partner space, the timing for Rodney coming onboard could not be better," English continued. "His experience with product and managing scalable direct sales programs will help us further our capabilities with direct-to-customer sales while also creating even better customer and partner experiences."

"I am delighted to join Megaport at an exciting time for the company," Foreman said. "As an established leader and innovator in the cloud connectivity and NaaS space, Megaport has a huge opportunity to put their industry-changing solution in the hands of more customers and partners around the world. I look forward to working with our global teams to capture greater market share and advancing Megaport's mission to transform the way businesses, data centres, systems integrators, and managed service providers build agile networks in the cloud."

Based in Austin, Texas, Foreman will report to English.

About Megaport

Megaport is a leading provider of Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions. The company's global Software Defined Network (SDN) helps businesses rapidly connect their network to services via an easy-to-use portal or our open API. Megaport offers agile networking capabilities that reduce operating costs and increase speed to market compared to traditional networking solutions. Megaport partners with the world's top cloud service providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as the largest data centre operators, systems integrators and managed service providers in the world. Megaport is an ISO/IEC 27001-certified company.

