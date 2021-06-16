MEG Energy Reports Director Election Voting Results

CALGARY, AB, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - MEG Energy Corp. ("MEG") (TSX: MEG) is pleased to announce that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 16, 2021 (the "Meeting"), each of the ten (10) nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated May 3, 2021, were elected as directors. The results of the shares voted in respect of the election of each director are set out below.

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Grant D. Billing 195,377,224 99.42 1,138,444 0.58 Ian D. Bruce 196,445,306 99.96 70,362 0.04 Derek W. Evans 196,441,733 99.96 73,935 0.04 Judy A. Fairburn 195,148,173 99.30 1,367,495 0.70 Robert B. Hodgins 179,773,274 91.48 16,742,394 8.52 William R. Klesse 185,522,212 94.41 10,993,456 5.59 Susan M. MacKenzie 192,406,836 97.91 4,108,832 2.09 Jeffrey J. McCaig 195,418,624 99.44 1,097,044 0.56 James D. McFarland 196,393,315 99.94 122,353 0.06 Diana J. McQueen 195,028,702 99.24 1,486,966 0.76

In addition to the voting results for the Board of Directors, the remaining agenda items at the meeting, including the appointment of auditors and the advisory vote on executive compensation, were approved by MEG's shareholders. Full voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About MEG

MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction methods to improve responsible economic recovery of oil as well as lower carbon emissions. MEG transports and sells its thermal oil (AWB) production to refiners throughout North America and internationally.

