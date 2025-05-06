MEG Energy Reports 2025 Director Election Voting Results
News provided byMEG Energy Corp.
May 06, 2025, 19:17 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - MEG Energy Corp. ("MEG" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MEG) is pleased to announce that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2025 (the "Meeting"), all resolutions were approved as follows:
Election of Directors
Each of the ten (10) nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 17, 2025, were elected as directors. The results of the shares voted in respect of the election of each director are set out below.
|
Votes FOR
|
Votes WITHHELD
|
Nominee
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
Gary A. Bosgoed
|
168,555,986
|
99.74
|
444,378
|
0.26
|
Darlene M. Gates
|
168,623,989
|
99.78
|
376,375
|
0.22
|
Robert B. Hodgins
|
168,030,898
|
99.43
|
969,466
|
0.57
|
Kim Lynch Proctor
|
167,604,840
|
99.17
|
1,395,524
|
0.83
|
Susan M. MacKenzie
|
164,166,787
|
97.14
|
4,833,577
|
2.86
|
Michael G. McAllister
|
168,873,187
|
99.92
|
127,177
|
0.08
|
Jeffrey J. McCaig
|
166,590,826
|
98.57
|
2,409,538
|
1.43
|
James D. McFarland
|
168,039,904
|
99.43
|
960,460
|
0.57
|
Diana J. McQueen
|
168,326,540
|
99.60
|
673,824
|
0.40
|
Robert R. Rooney
|
168,664,567
|
99.80
|
335,797
|
0.20
Appointment of Auditor
An ordinary resolution was passed approving the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year at such remuneration as the directors of the Corporation may determine.
|
Votes FOR
|
Votes WITHHELD
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
169,866,752
|
96.54
|
6,082,103
|
3.46
Approval of Unallocated Treasury-Settled Restricted Share Units
An ordinary resolution was passed approving all unallocated restricted share units under the Corporation's Treasury-Settled Restricted Share Unit Plan. The voting results were as follows:
|
Votes FOR
|
Votes WITHHELD
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
162,564,673
|
96.19
|
6,435,691
|
3.81
Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation
An advisory resolution was passed accepting the Corporation's approach to executive compensation. The voting results were as follows:
|
Votes FOR
|
Votes WITHHELD
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
165,031,324
|
97.65
|
3,969,040
|
2.35
Full voting results for the meeting are also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About MEG
MEG is the leading pure-play in situ thermal oil producer in Canada. Our purpose is to meet the growing demand for energy, produced safely and reliably, while generating long-term value for all our stakeholders. MEG produces, transports and sells our oil (AWB) to customers throughout North America and internationally. Our common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG" (TSX: MEG).
Learn more at www.megenergy.com.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
T 403.767.0515
E [email protected]
Media Relations
T 403.775.1131
E [email protected]
SOURCE MEG Energy Corp.
Share this article