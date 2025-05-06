CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - MEG Energy Corp. ("MEG" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MEG) is pleased to announce that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2025 (the "Meeting"), all resolutions were approved as follows:

Election of Directors

View PDF MEG Energy Reports 2025 Director Election Voting Results (CNW Group/MEG Energy Corp.)

Each of the ten (10) nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 17, 2025, were elected as directors. The results of the shares voted in respect of the election of each director are set out below.



Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD Nominee # % # % Gary A. Bosgoed 168,555,986 99.74 444,378 0.26 Darlene M. Gates 168,623,989 99.78 376,375 0.22 Robert B. Hodgins 168,030,898 99.43 969,466 0.57 Kim Lynch Proctor 167,604,840 99.17 1,395,524 0.83 Susan M. MacKenzie 164,166,787 97.14 4,833,577 2.86 Michael G. McAllister 168,873,187 99.92 127,177 0.08 Jeffrey J. McCaig 166,590,826 98.57 2,409,538 1.43 James D. McFarland 168,039,904 99.43 960,460 0.57 Diana J. McQueen 168,326,540 99.60 673,824 0.40 Robert R. Rooney 168,664,567 99.80 335,797 0.20

Appointment of Auditor

An ordinary resolution was passed approving the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year at such remuneration as the directors of the Corporation may determine.

Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD # % # % 169,866,752 96.54 6,082,103 3.46

Approval of Unallocated Treasury-Settled Restricted Share Units

An ordinary resolution was passed approving all unallocated restricted share units under the Corporation's Treasury-Settled Restricted Share Unit Plan. The voting results were as follows:

Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD # % # % 162,564,673 96.19 6,435,691 3.81

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation

An advisory resolution was passed accepting the Corporation's approach to executive compensation. The voting results were as follows:

Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD # % # % 165,031,324 97.65 3,969,040 2.35

Full voting results for the meeting are also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About MEG

MEG is the leading pure-play in situ thermal oil producer in Canada. Our purpose is to meet the growing demand for energy, produced safely and reliably, while generating long-term value for all our stakeholders. MEG produces, transports and sells our oil (AWB) to customers throughout North America and internationally. Our common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG" (TSX: MEG).

Learn more at www.megenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

T 403.767.0515

E [email protected]

Media Relations

T 403.775.1131

E [email protected]

SOURCE MEG Energy Corp.