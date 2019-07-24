MEG Energy holds conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 operating and financial results

CALGARY, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG) will release its second quarter 2019 financial and operating results after market close on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Management's discussion and analysis and the consolidated financial statements will be available at www.megenergy.com.

Conference Call Details

A conference call will be held at 7:30 a.m. Mountain Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. To participate, please dial the North American toll-free number 1-888-390-0546, or the international call number 1-416-764-8688.

A recording of the call will be available by 12 noon Mountain Time (2 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day at www.megenergy.com/investors/presentations-and-events.

About MEG

MEG Energy Corp. is focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil development and production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize SAGD extraction methods. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG".

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

T 403.767.6206

E invest@megenergy.com

Media Relations

T 403.767.1485

E media@megenergy.com

